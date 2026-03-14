Steve Kerr Says Warriors Are 'Beaten Up' After 3 More Injuries in Loss to Timberwolves

Steve Kerr has acknowledged the Golden State Warriors' injury problems after the team lost more key contributors during a 127–117 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State entered the matchup on Friday night (March 13) already dealing with a thin roster, and the situation worsened before the game even tipped off. The Warriors announced that Draymond Green, who had initially been listed as questionable with a back issue, would ultimately sit out.

Things only got worse once the game started. Three Warriors players: Al Horford, Seth Curry, and Quinten Post, all suffered injuries during the first half, forcing coach Kerr to scramble with a shortened rotation.

After the game, Kerr acknowledged just how difficult the situation had become for his team. "We're going through it," he said (via ESPN). "We're about as beaten up as any team I can ever remember."

Horford's injury could be particularly concerning after the veteran forward strained his calf. Kerr made it clear the team plans to take a cautious approach with his recovery. "We're not going to rush him back," Kerr explained.