Steve Kerr Says Warriors Are 'Beaten Up' After 3 More Injuries in Loss to Timberwolves

Steve Kerr has acknowledged the Golden State Warriors' injury problems after the team lost more key contributors during a 127–117 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Golden State entered the matchup on Friday night (March 13) already dealing with a thin roster, and the situation worsened before the game even tipped off. The Warriors announced that Draymond Green, who had initially been listed as questionable with a back issue, would ultimately sit out.
Things only got worse once the game started. Three Warriors players: Al Horford, Seth Curry, and Quinten Post, all suffered injuries during the first half, forcing coach Kerr to scramble with a shortened rotation.
After the game, Kerr acknowledged just how difficult the situation had become for his team. "We're going through it," he said (via ESPN). "We're about as beaten up as any team I can ever remember."
Horford's injury could be particularly concerning after the veteran forward strained his calf. Kerr made it clear the team plans to take a cautious approach with his recovery. "We're not going to rush him back," Kerr explained.
Meanwhile, Seth Curry left the game dealing with adductor soreness, and Post was ruled out with a sprained ankle. With multiple players unavailable, Golden State relied heavily on Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos and Will Richard, who logged extended minutes as the Warriors attempted to stay competitive.
The injuries come as the team continues to operate without its biggest star. Earlier this week, the Warriors confirmed that Stephen Curry will remain sidelined for at least another 10 days due to lingering knee issues that have kept him out since late January. Other players currently out include Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.
Golden State's recent stretch has reflected the toll injuries have taken. Since reaching six games above .500 in January, the Warriors have dropped 15 of their last 22 games.
Despite the slide, the team still appears likely to secure a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. The Warriors remain comfortably ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies for the final play-in position, though they are still battling the Portland Trail Blazers for seeding.