Latest Stories
Krispy Kreme Data Breach Settlement Could Pay Victims Up to $3,500
Think your Krispy Kreme data was exposed? Eligible class members can claim cash, credit monitoring, or up to $3,500 for documented losses.
Krispy Kreme x Crocs Classic Clog Is Available Now on Complex Shop
Here's how to buy the Krispy Kreme x Crocs Classic Clog.
Krispy Kreme Offers Free Glazed Donut to Gamers Affected by PlayStation Service Outage
This is the largest PlayStation Network service outage since 2011, when it went down for 23 days.
Dunkin' Donuts Is So Passionate About 'Short King Spring' That It's Renaming a Menu Item
The honorary name for small iced coffees will only be available for a limited time, but it's the thought that counts.
‘Doughnut Rat’ Goes Viral for Sharing Treat on the NYC Subway Tracks
The woman behind the viral video of two subway rodents sharing a doughnut says people in the New York City dating scene should take notes.
Dunkin' Donuts Gifts Ice Spice 80-Carat Diamond Chain Ahead of Collaboration
Created by renowned hip hop jeweler Elliot Eliantte, the piece is inscribed: "Munchkins."
Duke Deuce Claps Back at Burna Boy for Calling Him a 'Dancing Donut'
The Memphis rapper responded to the Afrobeats artist's remarks by taking matters into his own hands, posting an Instagram video in which he compared his body to an actual donut.
Wild Footage Shows Atlanta Cops Arrest Man Who Did Donuts, Hit Pedestrians Trying to Flee
Video circulating on social media captured a truck driver dangerously doing donuts in a busy Atlanta intersection before being apprehended by police.
Jake Paul Immediately Busted His New $421,000 Ferrari Doing Donuts
The YouTuber got an impressive Ferrari 296 GTB, but the supercar didn't stay pristine for long.
Tim Hortons and Its Franchises Are Fighting Over Unsold Timbiebs Merch
Tim Hortons and its franchisees are disputing over unsold Justin Bieber-themed merch as some have complained that they cannot sell them as the promo ended.
Krispy Kreme CEO on Plans for Robots to Start Helping With Frosting, Filling, Sprinkles, and Packaging
The company's CEO recently detailed imminent plans for automation, including which tasks are expected to be part of the robots' daily donut duties.
Krispy Kreme to Pay Almost $1.2 Million to Workers Who Weren't Paid Overtime
After an investigation, Krispy Kreme has settled and agreed to pay almost $1.2 million to 516 employees who weren't paid overtime since November 2019.
Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons Are Launching 'Timbiebs' Timbits
The Canadian pop star is teaming up with the coffee giant to launch some limited-edition iterations of Timbits made in collaboration with Bieber himself.
Krispy Kreme Introduces New Oreo-Glazed Donuts for a Limited Time
Krispy Kreme and Oreo have collaborated for two Oreo-flavored donuts and an Oreo Mocha Chiller, which are available until April 18 at participating locations.
Krispy Kreme CEO Defends Free Donut Offer for People Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield defended the company's new COVID-19 vaccine initiative, which gives anyone who's been vaccinated a free donut.
Krispy Kreme Offering Free Doughnuts All Year to Everyone Who Shows Vaccination Card
As if the peace of being vaccinated wasn't enough of an inspiration, you'll now have access to free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme through the end of 2021.
Teenage Dunkin' Donuts Employee Stabbed During In-Store Altercation
The violent altercation between a man and a teenage girl occurred because the Dunkin' Donuts didn't have a certain flavor of donut in stock.
Late Producer J Dilla Named in Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Donuts' Track
The late producer was named in a copyright infringement lawsuit over his "Workinonit" track, which samples 10cc’s 1974 song "The Worst Band in the World."