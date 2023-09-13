Dunkin' Donuts Gifts Ice Spice 80-Carat Diamond Chain Ahead of Collaboration

Ice Spice runs on Dunkin'.

Fresh off teasing a forthcoming collaboration with Dunkin' Donuts, the rising rap star hopped on social media Tuesday to show off a jaw-dropping chain gifted to her by the coffee and donut company.

The piece, which features “over 80 carats of all-white VVS diamonds,” was crafted by renowned jeweler Elliot Eliantte, who displayed the accessory in his own Instagram post, which you can check out below,