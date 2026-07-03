Latest Stories
NYC Hits Taco Bell, Dunkin’ Franchisee With $1.5M Over Scheduling Violations
A NYC franchisee agreed to pay more than $1.5M over alleged Fair Workweek violations tied to ‘clopening’ shifts and last-minute schedule changes.
Brandy & Monica Release New Dunkin' Drink Ahead of Joint Tour
“We are not doing this again – can someone get us a Cereal ‘N Milk Latte please?”
Druski to Take Golf Stars to 'Unexpected' Places as Host of New Series 'Truth or Putt' From PGA Tour
Druski is shaking up the world of golf with his latest project from ATTN, PGA TOUR, and Dunkin’.
Dunkin' Donuts Is So Passionate About 'Short King Spring' That It's Renaming a Menu Item
The honorary name for small iced coffees will only be available for a limited time, but it's the thought that counts.
Dunkin’ Donuts Faces Class-Action Lawsuit for Allegedly Upcharging Milk Alternatives
The plaintiffs claim that upcharging customers with lactose intolerance and milk allergies for non-dairy alternatives are a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Dunkin' Customer Files Lawsuit, Claims Toilet Explosion Caused 'Severe' and 'Long-Term Injuries'
An Orlando Dunkin' location may go down the toilet for this mishap.
Florida Man Files Lawsuit After Toilet Explosion at Dunkin Allegedly Caused 'Severe and Long-Term Injuries'
The toilet in question allegedly blew up in January 2022, leaving the man with “continuing trauma."
Ben Affleck Clutching a Starbucks Cup in Resurfaced Pic Has People Making Dunkin' Jokes
Ben and Dunkin' go way, way back—including with a recent Ice Spice commercial that debuted during this year's VMAs ceremony.
Elderly Woman Awarded $3 Million Settlement Over Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Spill
An 70-year-old in Atlanta was awarded a settlement after a spill at the Dunkin' drive-thru left her with severe, life-altering burns.
Some of September’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases From Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and More
Ice Spice's Dunkin' "Munchkins" chain, Doja Cat's new grills, and other big celebrity jewelry purchases are highlighted in this monthly round-up.
Ice Spice, Self-Proclaimed ‘Dunkin’ Girl,’ Joins Ben Affleck in Commercial for New Munchkins Drink
Ben Affleck keeps the Dunkin-fueled creativity rolling with a new spot featuring Ice Spice.
Dunkin' Donuts Gifts Ice Spice 80-Carat Diamond Chain Ahead of Collaboration
Created by renowned hip hop jeweler Elliot Eliantte, the piece is inscribed: "Munchkins."
Ben Affleck Spotted Manning Dunkin’ Drive-Thru, Possibly for Super Bowl Commercial
The 50-year-old actor was spotted handing out caffeinated drinks during a reported commercial shoot, where wife Jennifer Lopez also made a guest appearance.
Dunkin Employee Sentenced on Reduced Charge for Fatal Punch of Customer Who Used Racist Slur Against Him
The incident made headlines last summer, with the customer in question later identified as a man who was a registered sex offender in the region.
Ben Affleck Clarifies Jennifer Garner Comments That Received Criticism, Addresses Sad Batman and Dunkin Memes
According to Ben Affleck, his recent two-hour interview with Howard Stern involving Jennifer Garner has been made the subject of misleading excerpt tactics.
Atlanta Rapper Dae Dae Wanted in Connection With Stabbing of 17-Year-Old Girl Working at Dunkin' (UPDATED)
Atlanta rapper Dae Dae, known for his 2016 track “Wat U Mean,” is wanted by authorities after he allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old female Dunkin’ employee.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Vacationed Together in Montana, Further Sparking Dating Rumors
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, collectively known as Bennifer, previously dated and nearly married in the early ’00s. They recently sparked dating rumors.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Reportedly Split
And now we all eagerly await a response from the Dunkin team, whose coffees and various edible products were given free publicity throughout their union.