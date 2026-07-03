Doc Rivers

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Doc Rivers Ousted as Milwaukee Bucks Coach After 3 Years
Sports

Doc Rivers Steps Down as Milwaukee Bucks Coach After Three Seasons

Inside the Bucks’ fall from title contenders to a 32-50 finish — and what led to Doc Rivers’ exit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo96 days ago
(L) Kenny Smith in a suit and glasses. (R) Doc Rivers smiling in a sports jacket at a press conference.
Sports

Kenny Smith Laughs Off Haircut Jokes: 'That Is the Doc Rivers'

The 'Inside the NBA' co-host drew comparisons to Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers.

Joe Price443 days ago
Glen "Big Baby" Davis in a Celtics jersey stands next to coach Doc Rivers, both focused on the basketball game.
Sports

Glen Davis Admits Feeling Betrayed by Doc Rivers, Labels Him a ‘Uncle Tom’

Davis won an NBA championship with Rivers as coach in his rookie season.

Mark Elibert536 days ago
Doc Rivers (left) and Damian Lillard, wearing Bucks jersey #0, stand on the sidelines during a basketball game with a crowd watching in the background
Sports

Doc Rivers Reveals Damian Lillard Was in ‘Worst Shape’ Ever Before Training Camp

Last summer, Dame was traded to the Bucks after spending 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Brad Callas764 days ago
Sports

JJ Redick Criticizes Doc Rivers for 'Always Making Excuses’ and Not Taking Accountability After Bucks Losing Streak

Rivers was Redick's coach on the Los Angeles Clippers between 2013-2017.

Mark Elibert879 days ago
Advertisement
Sports

NBA Fans React to Doc Rivers Landing Milwaukee Bucks Head Coaching Job

Rivers won the 2008 NBA Finals as head coach of the Boston Celtics.

Mark Elibert906 days ago
Sports

Mark Jackson Has Been Let Go by ESPN

The former NBA star signed a multiyear agreement to be an on-air personality for ESPN in 2014 after serving as head coach for the Warriors.

Joe Price1083 days ago
Sports

Fans React to Doc Rivers Being Fired by Philadelphia 76ers After Three Seasons as Coach

The Philadelphia 76ers fired head coach Doc Rivers and people have thoughts.

tara mahadevan1159 days ago
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers
Sports

Philadelphia 76ers Say Doc Rivers' Twitter Account Was Hacked Following NSFW Likes

Doc Rivers liked several tweets featuring adult content, which the Philadelphia 76ers said happened because the coach's Twitter account was hacked.

Brad Callas1398 days ago
Head coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers speaks with James Harden
Sports

Fans React to Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Putting Second Unit Struggles on James Harden Following Pistons Loss

"It was more James than them," the Philadelphia 76ers head coach said in response to a comment about his team losing to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

Abel Shifferaw1570 days ago
Advertisement
ben simmons suspended practice
Sports

Ben Simmons Kicked Out of Practice by Doc Rivers, Suspended for 1 Game (UPDATE)

The drama between the 76ers and Ben Simmons continued when he was kicked out of practice by Doc Rivers and suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.

Jose Martinez1733 days ago
scottie
Sports

Scottie Pippen Says Doc Rivers Set Ben Simmons Up for Failure

After Ben Simmons failed to play up to his potential in the playoffs, Scottie Pippen put the blame on Doc Rivers, saying he set Simmons up for failure.

Jordan Rose1850 days ago
Doc Rivers of the LA Clippers reacts with Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers
Sports

Doc Rivers Responds to Paul George Blaming 'Adjustments' After Blowing 3-1 Lead

During a recent appearance on All The Smoke podcast, George told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that Rivers wasn't using him correctly.

Xavier Hamilton2050 days ago
This is a photo of Doc Rivers.
Sports

Doc Rivers Out as Clippers Head Coach Following Playoff Collapse

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that, after seven seasons, Doc Rivers is officially out as the Los Angeles Clippers' head coach.

Gavin Evans2119 days ago
Delonte West China 2013 Getty
Sports

A Timeline of Delonte West’s Career and Struggles

From being diagnosed with bipolar disorder to his latest troubling photo, here's a timeline of Delonte West's issues and hardships.

Aaron C. Mansfield2122 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App