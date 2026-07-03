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From Donald Sterling’s racist rant to the Kawhi Leonard scandal, the Clippers' history is filled with embarrassing moments.Rashad Grove
The Clippers' suspicious loss Friday night left fans wondering whether they are tanking to avoid the Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.Brad Callas
Doc Rivers doesn’t just have one candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, he has top-tier defenders in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons on his team.Xavier Hamilton
The NBA was shocked to learn Doc Rivers will not be returning to coach the Clippers next season, but we probably shouldn't have been so surprised.Adam Caparell