NBA Fans React to Doc Rivers Landing Milwaukee Bucks Head Coaching Job

Doc Rivers is officially the next head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.
Since the news brokes, as expected, folks on social media are having a field day with the announcement because of the circumstances around his hiring.
On Wednesday, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed Rivers had taken the head coaching job. The Bucks put Rivers at the top of their list after they fired Adrian Griffin, who helped the team achieve a 30-13 record. Despite their spot in the standings, the Bucks still struggled at times, especially on the defensive end.
As news of the Adrian Griffin firing and Doc Rivers eventual hire hit X, formerly Twitter, NBA fans wasted no time speaking on the matter with all sorts of reactions.
"DOC RIVERS IS OFFICIALLY THE NEW HEAD COACH OF THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS LETS ALL LAUGH AT THE BUCKS," one person tweeted.
People brought up everything from CNN reporting the news before Woj and fellow league insider Shams Charania, Rivers serving as an informal consultant to Griffin last month, Giannis Antetokounmpo arguing with Griffin on the sidelines, and more.
"Imagine cooking doc Rivers on here for years then he leaves broadcasting and becomes your coach," another user wrote.
Before accepting the job, Rivers worked as a broadcaster with ESPN, joining Mike Breen and Doris Burke in the booth. He coached the Philadelphia 76ers from 2020-2023, the Los Angeles Clippers from 2013-2020, the Boston Celtics from 2004 to 2013, and the Orlando Magic from 1999-2003. He won the 2008 NBA Finals with the Celtics.
