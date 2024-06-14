Doc Rivers Reveals Damian Lillard Was in ‘Worst Shape’ Ever Before Training Camp

Doc Rivers claims Damian Lillard showed up to training camp last fall in the "worst shape" of his career.

The Milwaukee Bucks head coach shed light on Lillard's first season in Miwaukee during a recent appearance on the Bill Simmons Podcast. As Doc explained in the below clip, Dame told Rivers he "didn't work out all summer" as he waited to be traded from the Portland Trail Blazers.

"I didn't even realize Dame was traded two or three days before training camp," Rivers shared at around the 11-minute mark. "We were at dinner, and he said, 'Coach, I didn't work out all summer. It's the first time in my life that I've not worked out. I was so scared of getting injured working out."

Rivers continued, "He knew he was gonna get traded. So, he said, 'You know, I did some light running. I did some shooting with no one in the gym. But I didn't go hardat all.' He was honest about it, and that's one of the reasons you love him. He said, 'This is the worst shape I've ever been in.'"