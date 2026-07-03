DJ Skee

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DJ Skee Sneaker Collection
Sneakers

eBay is Bringing Grails From Some of the Biggest Sneaker Collectors to ComplexCon

ComplexCon 2021 is back and eBay is bringing exclusive grails, graded trading cards and a special live episode of The Complex Sneakers Podcast to the floor.

Brandon Constantine1719 days ago
Sneakers

DJ Skee's Sneaker Collection Is Worth More Than $400K

StockX visited DJ Skee to take inventory of his massive sneaker collection, which the site valued at $404K. Here's how it all breaks down.

Riley Jones3708 days ago
Sneakers

DJ Skee Is Giving Away Free Air Jordan 1s on Twitter

DJ Skee is giving away a pair of free Air Jordan 1s on Twitter.

Marco Negrete3753 days ago
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Music

Ty Dolla $ign Discusses Upcoming Album Dedicated To His Brother And Working With Kanye West

Ty Dolla $ign speaks on his forthcoming album, 'Free TC,' and working with Kanye West.

James Elliott4068 days ago
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Music

DJ Skee Announces Decision to Quit Radio, Says Current Climate "Sucks"

Skee had spent the past nine years working for Sirium XM.

Zach Frydenlund4358 days ago
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Music

Stream DJ Whoo Kid, DJ Skee & DJ MLK's New Mixtape "SXEW Vol. 1"

Raekwon, T.I., Wiz Khalifa, and more are featured on this compilation.

edwinortiz4540 days ago
Sneakers

Celebrity Sneaker Pickups: 1.25.14

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Brandon Richard4559 days ago
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Music

Mixtape: Game "Hoodmorning [no typo] Candy Corona's"

More new music before <em>The R.E.D. Album</em> hits.

Complex5465 days ago
Music

Video: Wax "Don't Need"

The YouTube sensation releases a dope animated clip.

Anthony Osei5637 days ago
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Music

Download It Now: Game & DJ Skee "The Red Room" Mixtape

Game finally drops the mixtape he's promised for a minute. Download it now.

Complex5927 days ago

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