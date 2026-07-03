DJ Kay Slay

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DJ Kay Slay Honored With Hour-Long 200-Rapper Posse Cut 'Rolling 200 Deep'

The track features 200 rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, Raekwon, Run DMC, Bun B, Big Daddy Kane, and more.

Brad Callas986 days ago
Music

Excerpt: DJ Kay Slay Reflects on Cam'ron Coming Up With Dipset's Mixtape Series in 'Do Remember: The Era of NYC Hip-Hop Mixtapes'

An interview with the late DJ Kay Slay is featured in a new book from Evan Auerbach and Daniel Isenberg.

Trace William Cowen1017 days ago
Music

Tony Yayo Says He Helped Popularize BBLs: ‘I Put That Sh*t on the Forefront’

Tony Yayo says the woman, Buffie the Body, who appeared in his "So Seductive" visual in 2005 was "the first girl" to "get her body done."

tara mahadevan1061 days ago
Music

DJ Kay Slay Gets Top Honor With Street Named After Him in Harlem

The legendary DJ’s name is forever stamped on 105th Street and First Avenue.

Mark Elibert1070 days ago
DJ Kay Slay is pictured at an event
Music

DJ Kay Slay Dead at 55 Following Months-Long Battle With COVID-19

DJ Kay Slay was reported earlier this year to have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Last December, he released his ‘The Soul Controller’ project.

Trace William Cowen1553 days ago
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DJ KaySlay attends the DJ KaySlay Album Listening Party at Quad Studios
Music

DJ Kay Slay Hospitalized Due to COVID-19, Brother Shares Update on His Condition

After Wack 100 posted a concerning message regarding DJ Kay Slay’s battle with COVID-19 earlier this week, his brother has offered an update on the NYC DJ.

Joe Price1653 days ago
DJ Kay Slay front line
Music

Premiere: Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes Join DJ Kay Slay on "They Want My Blood"

DJ Kay Slay's 'Hip Hop Frontline' album is coming soon.

Shawn Setaro2739 days ago
DJ Kay Slay
Music

Premiere: The Game, Tech N9ne, and Busta Rhymes Join Forces on DJ Kay Slay's "Jealousy"

DJ Kay Slay drops the latest track from his upcoming album 'The Big Brother.'

edwinortiz3236 days ago
DJ Kay Slay
Music

Kendrick Lamar and Mac Miller Connect on DJ Kay Slay's "Cold Summer"

Kay Slay grabs Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Kevin Gates, and Rell for his latest 'Big Brother' tease.

Trace William Cowen3245 days ago
DJ Kay Slay
Music

Premiere: DJ Kay Slay Grabs Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Kevin Gates, and Meet Sims for "Wild Ones"

Kay Slay announces his new album 'Big Brother' and shares "Wild Ones."

edwinortiz3300 days ago
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