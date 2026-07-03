Featured
Hip-hop lost a giant with the passing of DJ Kay Slay, a legendary DJ and graffiti artist whose impact spanned across generations and regions.Andre Gee
DJ Kay Slay died on Sunday following a battle with COVID-19. In a statement, his family thanked supporters for their “prayers and well wishes."Trace William Cowen
Music
Here’s What The Game Says About 50 Cent, Kim Kardashian, 6ix9ine, and More on New Song “72 Bar Assassin"
The Game is in rare form on DJ Kay Slay's new single "72 Bar Assassin," as he name drops 50 Cent, Kim Kardashian, J. Cole, 6ix9ine, and many more.Brad Callas
Uggs are a winter staple. Here are some of our favorite celebs have styled them over the years.Mike DeStefano