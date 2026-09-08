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Jared Williams

Joined July 2014 | 522 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Nike KD VI "Liger" Is Dropping at Champs Sports This Weekend

Ferociously fly.

Jared Williams4586 days ago

How Many Pairs of the "Powder Blue" Xs Sold Last Weekend?

Numbers don't lie.

Jared Williams4586 days ago

Nike SB and Jordan Brand Tease Upcoming Collaboration

Team work.

Jared Williams4586 days ago
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We Have a Release Date For the "Infrared" and "Glow" Jordan Future Colorways

Looks like two colorways for Jordan Brand's newest model are coming next month.

Jared Williams4586 days ago
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Jason Kidd's "Nets" Air Jordan IX PEs Have Surfaced on eBay

Before the clipboard.

Jared Williams4586 days ago
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Kicks of the Day: ASICS Gel Lyte III "Future Camo"

In plain sight.

Jared Williams4587 days ago
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Will These Nike Air Foamposites Get Your Mind Off the Yeezys?

Ah Yeezy, Yeezy.

Jared Williams4587 days ago

Nike Keeps the "YOTH" Party Going With the Footscape Woven Chukka

Chinese New Year the Footscape way.

Jared Williams4587 days ago
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Hulk Hogan Flexed on Monday Night Raw In "Crimson" Air Jordan IIIs

Whatcha gonna do?

Jared Williams4587 days ago
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The Air Jordan IV "Marquette" PE Is Selling For Over $5k

Four figures.

Jared Williams4587 days ago

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