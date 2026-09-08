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Jonathan Sawyer

Joined July 2014 | 8586 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Shoe Game Presents Its 2013 Sneaker Superlatives

TSG's Class of 2013.

Jonathan Sawyer4612 days ago
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Nike SB Reveals New Camouflage Dunk Highs

Camouflage yourself while boarding.

Jonathan Sawyer4613 days ago
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Supra Goes All-Red on These Falcons

Red Falcon.

Jonathan Sawyer4613 days ago
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Grab the adidas Crazy 1 OG "White/Black" Saturday at Packer Shoes

Sooner than expected.

Jonathan Sawyer4613 days ago
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adidas Releases Two New Colorways of the Springblade

Blade runner.

Jonathan Sawyer4613 days ago
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adidas Splatters the Crazy 8

Painted pair from the Three Stripes.

Jonathan Sawyer4614 days ago
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Vans Takes It Back to the '80s with This Era Pro

Box print interior.

Jonathan Sawyer4614 days ago
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The Vans Era Receives a Tiger Camo Makeover

California camo cool.

Jonathan Sawyer4614 days ago
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Another New Colorway of Nike's Air Tech Challenge II Is on the Way

White/Teal-Neon.

Jonathan Sawyer4615 days ago
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These Lunar Gatos From Nike SB Are so Icy

Word to Gucci Mane.

Jonathan Sawyer4615 days ago
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The adidas EQT Running Support '93 Is Releasing This Weekend

Three Stripes revamp.

Jonathan Sawyer4615 days ago
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Hang Ten with Vans & Captain Fin Co. Thanks to Their New Capsule Collection

Featuring three footwear options.

Jonathan Sawyer4616 days ago
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Nike Reveals a Pretty Pink Pair of the Trainerendor

Real men rock pink kicks, right?

Jonathan Sawyer4616 days ago
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Get a Closer Look at The Beatles & Vans' "Yellow Submarine" Collection

Before it drops in March.

Jonathan Sawyer4616 days ago

See a New Colorway of Kevin Durant's Nike KD VI

In orange, pink and mint.

Jonathan Sawyer4616 days ago
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CLOT and adidas Originals Work on the Stan Smith

Accented in gold.

Jonathan Sawyer4616 days ago
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Stalley Talks the Return of the adidas Top Ten (Video)

The MMG rapper looks back at the classic Three Stripes sneaker.

Jonathan Sawyer4619 days ago

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