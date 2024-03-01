Yeat's New Ring by Alex Moss Features a Meteorite Fragment

It seems the ring might be a callback to Yeat’s latest album, 2093. In addition to a very real chunk of meteorite, the band is covered in 21 carats of VVS diamonds, incorporates 18k gold, and includes green gems on both sides of the band.

Moss is known for his extravagant pieces. In February, he took to IG to show off his new work with Chief Keef, which the jeweler dubbed the “Almighty Sosa Loud.”

The chain set was a flip of the character Lincoln Loud from the cartoon The Loud House, made from 14k white gold and VVS diamonds. The pendant boasted spinning eyes and a stained glass colorway, and the piece had its own Glo Boyz chain. The set also came apart, so Keef could swap out the chain and pendant for others when he wishes.