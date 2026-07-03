Diamond Rings

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Looking at this week's sack of sick remixes, you can't help but be enamored by the wealth of quality producers out there. Ranging from the Melbourne sound to
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Two images showcasing jewelry. Left: A person wearing silver rings, bracelets, and necklaces with a metallic top. Right: A person wearing gold chains and a ring with an orange garment.
Style

Billie Eilish and Finneas Partner With John Hardy for 'JH Lovestruck' Jewelry Line

The Grammy-winning sibling duo helped launch a sustainable line of lab-grown diamonds.

Alex Ocho292 days ago
SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 03: Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain.
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Longtime Partner Georgina Rodríguez Flashes Massive Ring: 'Yes I Do'

Rodriguez flashed her massive ring on Instagram, which she captioned with "Yes I do."

Jaelani Turner-Williams341 days ago
Callum Turner and Dua Lipa attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Music

How Dua Lipa Really Feels About Her Engagement Ring From Callum Turner

The pop star confirmed her engagement in a new interview — and shared exactly how she feels about the custom ring Turner had made for her.

Maggie Ekberg401 days ago
Split image of DK Metcalf and Normani.
Sports

DK Metcalf Reveals Engagement to Normani During Steelers Press Conference

The couple confirmed year-long dating rumors with a photo on Instagram in July 2023.

Jose Martinez492 days ago
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Kim Kardashian in a white dress with a sleek hairstyle, and Kris Humphries in a casual dark shirt, seated with a neutral expression.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Claims She Paid for Most of $2M Engagement Ring Kris Humphries Eventually Took Back

Kim and Kris were infamously married for 72 days in 2011.

Alex Ocho492 days ago
Chinese badminton players pose at award ceremony after getting engaged.
Sports

Olympic Medalist Pops the Question to Teammate at Medal Ceremony

Chinese badminton player Huan Yaqiong received an engagement ring and a gold medal during her medal ceremony.

Trey Alston715 days ago
Patrick Mahomes in football uniform, wearing a "Super Bowl Champions" cap, smiles while holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy on a podium
Sports

Whoops: Kansas City Chiefs' $40,000 Super Bowl Rings Feature Obvious Typo

The ring mistakenly lists the Dolphins as the seventh seed, when Miami was actually the sixth seed in last year's playoffs.

Brad Callas763 days ago
Hailey Bieber wearing a yellow shirt and hat in one picture, and holding a ceramic mug with a strawberry sticker on her forehead in another
Style

Hailey Bieber Renews Vows With Justin Bieber, Seen Wearing $1.5 Million Engagement Ring

The couple revealed earlier this month that they're expecting their first child together.

Jaelani Turner-Williams779 days ago
Smiling person holding a shiny basketball trophy, wearing a white top and championship cap
Sports

Kobe Bryant's 2000 NBA Finals Ring Sold for Record $927,000 at Auction

The sale broke the record set by Bill Russell's 1957 championship ring, which sold for $705,000 in 2021.

Mark Elibert839 days ago
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Man in fur coat and sunglasses, photographers in background
Style

Yeat's New Ring by Alex Moss Features a Meteorite Fragment

The piece of jewelry comes straight from the cosmos.

tara mahadevan869 days ago
Music

Drake Confirms He Bought 2Pac's $1 Million Ring He Wore in His Last Appearance at Auction

The 6 God displayed 'Pac's crown ring on his Instagram Stories, before referencing the purchase in his new verse on Travis Scott's 'Uptopia' cut "Meltdown."

Brad Callas1086 days ago
Music

Rihanna Shows Off 9-Carat Toe Ring That Could Be Worth $1 Million

The Grammy winner unveiled her XIV Karats-crafted toe ring in a TikTok clip.

Brad Callas1149 days ago
Drake's custom championship run manufactured by Jason of Beverly Hills
Music

Drake Celebrates Rec Basketball League Championship with $100,000 Diamond Rings

Fresh off winning his SBL Rec. Basketball League Championship for the second year in a row, Drake enlisted Jason of Beverly Hills to design over-the-top rings.

Brad Callas1406 days ago
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song pictured together at Stand Up To Cancer telecast.
Pop Culture

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin Reportedly Engaged After 4 Years Together

Engagement rumors have begun to swirl around Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin after she was spotted in Los Angeles with a diamond ring on her left hand.

Jose Martinez1634 days ago
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