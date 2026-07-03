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Music
A Timeline of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Love Affair | Complex News
Way back in 2013, when they played star-crossed lovers in Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” video then went on tour together, rumors began to swirl that they were more than just collaborators. Eight years later, it has finally become official. Like official, official — not from rumors or speculation, but sightings...
Complex1844 days ago