Whoops: Kansas City Chiefs' $40,000 Super Bowl Rings Feature Obvious Typo

Unfortunately, it didn't take long for football fans to notice an obvious typo on the rings.

The interior of the ring features the seedings of the Chiefs’ four postseason opponents and the final score of each win. As seen in the below tweets, the Dolphins are listed as the seventh seed, when Miami was actually the sixth seed entering that playoff matchup. The Pittsburgh Steelers were actually the No. 7 seed.

The Chiefs later confirmed the error with multiple outlets. Jostens, the company that designed the rings, has not yet acknowledged the mistake publicly.