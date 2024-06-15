Whoops: Kansas City Chiefs' $40,000 Super Bowl Rings Feature Obvious Typo

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl 58 victory with a ring ceremony on Thursday, June 13.
The back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions gathered at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, where they were presented with $40,000 championship rings that total 14.8 carats and feature 505 round diamonds, 19 baguette diamonds, five marquise diamonds, and 38 custom-cut genuine rubies.
Unfortunately, it didn't take long for football fans to notice an obvious typo on the rings.
The interior of the ring features the seedings of the Chiefs’ four postseason opponents and the final score of each win. As seen in the below tweets, the Dolphins are listed as the seventh seed, when Miami was actually the sixth seed entering that playoff matchup. The Pittsburgh Steelers were actually the No. 7 seed.
The Chiefs later confirmed the error with multiple outlets. Jostens, the company that designed the rings, has not yet acknowledged the mistake publicly.