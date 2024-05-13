New Luxury Jewelry Brand GRWN Launches With 'Metamorphosis' Collection Modeled by Creative Director Aleali May

GRWN looks toward sustainability with lab-grown diamonds.

May 13, 2024
GRWN
GRWN

GRWN's diamonds shine bright with its "Metamorphosis" collection. The newly launched endeavor by Michael Pollak and son Jordan Pollak describes itself as an "innovative lab-grown diamond and luxury jewelry brand."

Post-Mother's Day, GRWN debuted its new pieces helmed by creative director Aleali May, who wears the jewelry in promotional shots. She shared in a statement, "I'm honored to be part of a brand that is reshaping the narrative around diamonds and luxury. Fashion has always been a representation of self-reflection. And the new generation is looking to express themselves through the pieces they wear. GRWN is a reflection of that environment, while we’re made up of a team of disruptors that have always pushed the needle by being themselves."

Ranging from $385 to $2,680 are statement items like the adjustable Metamorphosis Butterfly Chord Bracelet, sterling silver and diamond Metamorphosis Butterfly Diamond Pendant, and Metamorphosis Solitaire Diamond Ring with 18K yellow gold accents.

GRWN is partnering with the Fashion Scholarship Fund "to support young talent pursuing a career in the fashion industry," per a release. Clients can opt to donate to FSF with their purchases and GRWN will match up to $25 toward the nonprofit.

See more GRWN campaign images for "Metamorphosis" below, and buy pieces from the collection here.

