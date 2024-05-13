GRWN's diamonds shine bright with its "Metamorphosis" collection. The newly launched endeavor by Michael Pollak and son Jordan Pollak describes itself as an "innovative lab-grown diamond and luxury jewelry brand."

Post-Mother's Day, GRWN debuted its new pieces helmed by creative director Aleali May, who wears the jewelry in promotional shots. She shared in a statement, "I'm honored to be part of a brand that is reshaping the narrative around diamonds and luxury. Fashion has always been a representation of self-reflection. And the new generation is looking to express themselves through the pieces they wear. GRWN is a reflection of that environment, while we’re made up of a team of disruptors that have always pushed the needle by being themselves."