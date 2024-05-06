Johnny Dang Recreated Iconic G-Unit Spinner Chain for Drake’s “Family Matters” Video

Houston jeweler Johnny Dang has revealed he's responsible for Drake's diamond-encrusted G-Unit spinner pendant in the "Family Matters" music video.
On Saturday, Dang hopped on his Instagram page with a video highlighting the chain. In the video, viewers can see the molding of the pendant and the final product, which is covered in diamonds. It appears to be the second piece Dang made for Drake, as he gifted him a set of iced-out grills earlier this week.
Drake's G-Unit pendant chain has a deeper meaning than just being a piece of jewelry. The pendant resembles the one 50 Cent and his G-Unit crew wore in the early 2000s. The group was known for having various issues with other rappers, and it is Drake's latest nod to the legendary collective.
In Drake's diss song "Push Ups," DJ Whoo Kid placed his iconic DJ tag in the intro, the same one listeners heard on all the G-Unit Radio mixtapes where 50 and his crew took aim at several rappers including The Game, Fat Joe and more.
DJ Whoo Kid has also shown his support for Drake with a post on his Instagram Story prior to the release of "Family Matters." Drake may need to channel more of that energy into his beef with Kendrick Lamar after the latter went on a rampage, recently dropping four diss songs in less than two days.
The last song to drop is titled "Not Like Us" and finds K Dot dropping a club banger where he attacks Drake for several things including his relationship with women, the OVO collective and so much more.