Luh Tyler Got Iced-Out Timmy Turner and Other 'Fairly OddParents' Characters From Icebox

Hip-hop has shown love to The Fairly OddParents before—ask Desiigner—and Tyler has specifically namedropped Timmy Turner, like in his 2023 song "Jayda Wayda." "Do it just like Timmy Turner, poof a n***a like it's magic/Bitch I'm tryna get that money, run it up and then I bag it," he rapped.

In a chat with HipHopDX, Tyler got into his fandom of the show, which began airing in 2001. "Yeah, I watched that shit—still watch that shit. Put that shit on, watch it," he told the outlet. "It just be on, just like SpongeBob."