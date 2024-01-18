North West Debuts New Diamond-Encrusted Grill as Kanye Shares His New Piece

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, got diamond fronts that compliment her father's new titanium grill.

The 10-year-old flexed her latest accessory in a new TikTok via her joint account with her mother, which featured a photo dump of her FaceTiming her mom, returning home from basketball practice, a dentist appointment visit, and spending time with friends and her older cousin, Penelope Disick.

"Random" she captioned the shot of her new fronts, similar to her father's new titanium grill, which cost $850,000, according to dentist Thomas Connelly.