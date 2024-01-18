North West Debuts New Diamond-Encrusted Grill as Kanye Shares His New Piece

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, North West, got diamond fronts that compliment her father's new titanium grill.
The 10-year-old flexed her latest accessory in a new TikTok via her joint account with her mother, which featured a photo dump of her FaceTiming her mom, returning home from basketball practice, a dentist appointment visit, and spending time with friends and her older cousin, Penelope Disick.
"Random" she captioned the shot of her new fronts, similar to her father's new titanium grill, which cost $850,000, according to dentist Thomas Connelly.
Some on social media alleged that West had his teeth removed for the procedure, but Connelly assured Complex that the rumors were false. "He did not have his teeth removed," he said. "He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy."
On Wednesday, West shared an image of his Connelly-crafted grills to his Instagram Stories, followed by a Google search screenshot of James Bond villain Jaws, apparently citing him as inspiration for the design.
West's daughter has long been a fan of her father's style, especially his archival pieces, like the Graduation bear mascot and more recently, the embellished Balmain jacket that the rapper-producer wore to the 2016 Met Gala. She's even shared plans to one day own West's Yeezy brand.