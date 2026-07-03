Deshaun Watson Suspended For 11 Games and Fined $5 Million, Says He Apologized Because People Were 'Triggered'
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Deshaun Watson has been suspended 11 games and will receive a $5 million fine. His first game back will be against his former team, the Houston Texans.Joe Price
There’s still time to change direction and save the offseason for a number of teams who made questionable moves—like the Cowboys—but time is ticking.Ian Wharton
To date, only four teams have been verified as part of the recruitment process for Watson, who must waive his no-trade clause to be dealt to a new team.Ian Wharton
Each of these moves takes into consideration cap situations, roster construction, and the moves other teams can make. No two teams will make the same move.Ian Wharton