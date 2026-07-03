Deshaun Watson

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A football player in a Cleveland Browns uniform smiles and poses with a woman in a stadium. They appear happy and are embracing.
Sports

Deshaun Watson and Girlfriend Jilly Anais Are Engaged

Watson and Anais went public with their relationship in 2019.

Mark Elibert489 days ago
Jameis Winston
Sports

Jameis Winston's Passionate Speech Defending Deshaun Watson Gets Meme Treatment

Winston has given fans another meme-worthy moment.

Mark Elibert634 days ago
Deshaun Watson looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game.
Sports

Deshaun Watson Faces New Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Assault and Battery

Watson was suspended 11 games in 2022 after settling 23 sexual misconduct lawsuits.

Jose Martinez677 days ago
Person with a detailed tattoo on their back featuring portraits and text, and another individual in a denim jacket
Style

Deshaun Watson Gets Huge Back Tattoo Featuring His Girlfriend's Face, KAWS, and MLK In A Fitted

The embattled Cleveland Browns quarterback appears to be smitten with Jilly Anais.

Joe Price793 days ago
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
Sports

Cleveland Browns Fans Make Light of Deshaun Watson Situation

Ahead of Cleveland's home opener against the New York Jets, Browns fans tailgated by making light of the sitatuion surrounding their quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Brad Callas1399 days ago
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Deshaun Watson is pictured playing football
Sports

Deshaun Watson Suspended for 6 Games Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations (UPDATE)

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was suspended for six games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy amid claims of sexual misconduct.

Trace William Cowen1447 days ago
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp
Sports

30 Women Who Accused Deshaun Watson of Sexual Misconduct Settle With Houston Texans

Thirty women who accused Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct have settled with his former team, the Houston Texans.

Joe Price1464 days ago
Deshaun Watson for news story
Sports

Woman in Deshaun Watson Case Allegedly 'Switched Her Account and Tone' Following Accusations Surfacing

Weeks after settling all but four of the sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against him, quarterback Deshaun Watson might not be in the clear just yet.

Brad Callas1472 days ago
Deshaun Watson listens to questions during a press conference.
Sports

Deshaun Watson Settles 20 of 24 Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits for Undisclosed Amounts

Attorney Tony Buzbee announced that 20 of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson have been settled.

Jose Martinez1488 days ago
Deshaun Watson looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout
Sports

New Report Reveals Details of Deshaun Watson Allegations, Allegedly Received Massages From 66 Women in 17 Months

According to a new report, Watson received massages from 66 different women in 17 months, and was provided with hotel rooms and NDAs by his former team.

Brenton Blanchet1502 days ago
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns
Sports

Two of Deshaun Watson’s Accusers Detail His Behavior, Condemn $230 Million Cleveland Browns Contract (UPDATE)

Two of the 22 women who have accused Watson of sexual misconduct detailed the quarterback’s behavior and condemned his trade to the Cleveland Browns.

Joe Price1515 days ago
Deshaun Watson walks off the field following his teams 22 19 win against the Bills.
Sports

Deshaun Watson Is Being Traded to the Cleveland Browns

After it was revealed that he would not be facing charges for his sexual misconduct case, Deshaun Watson is being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Jordan Rose1583 days ago
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warm-ups.
Sports

Baker Mayfield Says He Has 'No Clue What Happens Next' Following Reports of Browns Meeting With Deshaun Watson

Browns QB Baker Mayfield took to social media to share a lengthy message thanking fans and said that he has “no clue” on what is going to happen next.

Abel Shifferaw1586 days ago
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans.
Sports

Deshaun Watson Will Not Face Criminal Sexual Assault Charges

Deshaun Watson, who was accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct, will not face criminal charges after a grand jury did not find enough evidence.

Brad Callas1590 days ago

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