Deshaun Watson Gets Huge Back Tattoo Featuring His Girlfriend's Face, KAWS, and MLK In A Fitted

Deshaun Watson has honored his girlfriend, Jilly Anais with, an extensive back tattoo featuring her face. But that's not all.

Watson, who has been dating Anais since at least 2019, recently hit up Onder Ink's Andres Ortega for the piece, which covers the entirety of his back. Alongside Anais, the wild tattoo features a depiction of his mother and other family members, KAWS artwork, the NFL logo, his hometown, and championship rings. It also has Martin Luther King Jr. in a fitted cap, who appears next to an astronaut and Popeye. Because of course.