Dennis Smith Jr.

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j cole game winning shot
Music

J. Cole Laments That 'Nobody Had They Phones Out' During His Game-Winning Shot

"Like damn let a n*gga walk in the mall or in the club y'all wanna have your phones out," Cole wrote.

Abel Shifferaw2671 days ago
Dennis Smith Jr. #5 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball over J. Cole
Sports

J. Cole Popped Up in the Dunk Contest to Assist Dennis Smith Jr.

Cole's appearance isn't too much of a surprise since he's been openly supportive of his fellow Fayetteville native.

Xavier Hamilton2708 days ago
NBA Rookies Rapper Equivalents 2018 Complex Original
Sports

6 NBA Rookies and Their Rapper Equivalents

Last year, we did a full breakdown of which top NBA guys match the best rappers in the game. This year with a stellar rookie class invading the NBA, and a slew of young rappers taking over the game, we're back with more comparisons for everyone to debate.

Zach Frydenlund3019 days ago
Brad Penner
Sports

We Re-Drafted the 2017 NBA Draft and Lonzo Ball Is Actually a Knick

NBA fans love looking back at the drafts. Some have already wondered whether the 76ers made a mistake selecting Markelle Fultz No. 1. What if Philly had another shot? What if every team had another shot? Check out how we gave everyone a do-over for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Aaron C. Mansfield3067 days ago
j cole lollapalooza
Sports

How J. Cole Almost Played a Big Part in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

If Dennis Smith Jr. had advanced past the first round of the Slam Dunk contest, then he would have incorporated J. Cole.

tara mahadevan3068 days ago
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Donovan Mitchell
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Every Sneaker Worn in the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Donovan Mitchell dunks his way to a championship in the Adidas Dame 4.

Brandon Richard3073 days ago
NBA All Star Saturday Night Portraits
Sports

Donovan Mitchell is the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Champion

Donovan Mitchell is the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Champion, although many think Larry Nance Jr. was robbed.

Katherine Barner3073 days ago
Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers
Sports

NBA Unveils Slam Dunk, 3-Point Shootout, and Skills Challenge Contestants for All-Star Weekend

Check out who will be competing in this year's Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Shootout, and Skill Challenge.

Jose Martinez3089 days ago
Jerome Miron
Sports

Courtside J. Cole Flips Out for Fellow Fayetteville Hero Dennis Smith Jr.

Cole ran on the court as his boy Dennis Smith Jr. crossed up Reggie Jackson.

Aaron C. Mansfield3131 days ago
LeBron James and Enes Kanter exchange words.
Sports

Breaking Down LeBron James' Unexpected Beef With Enes Kanter

LeBron James and Enes Kanter have beef. Here's why.

Chris Yuscavage3168 days ago
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LeBron James before a game.
Sports

LeBron James Makes It Perfectly Clear He Doesn't Like Phil Jackson

Just in case Phil Jackson didn't realize this already, LeBron James doesn't like him very much.

Chris Yuscavage3169 days ago
Angry Draymond Green.
Sports

Draymond Green Talked Some Major Trash to Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. for Trying to Dunk on Him

Dennis Smith Jr. tried to dunk on Draymond Green on Monday night—and Green wasn't having any of it.

Chris Yuscavage3189 days ago
Kid Ink Complex Live
Sports

"Complex Live" Quizzes the NBA's Rookies and Steps in the Kitchen With Kid Ink

"Complex Live" Quizzes the NBA's Rookies and Steps in the Kitchen With Kid Ink

Complex3256 days ago
NBA Rookie Photo Shoot 2017 Sneakers
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: What First Round Picks Wore for the NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

What every first round pick wore at the 2017 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot.

Brandon Richard3262 days ago

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