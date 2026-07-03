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Donald Trump's Resolve Leaves Greenland Minister Fighting Back Tears After White House Talk
The U.S. president is determined to annex Greenland, and recently threatened to place tariffs on countries opposed to his plans.
Chris Rock Set to Direct 'Another Round' Adaptation With Leonardo DiCaprio Producing (UPDATE)
The movie is based on the Danish film of the same name, starring Mads Mikkelsen.
Artist Ordered to Pay $77,000 Back to Museum After Submitting Blank Canvasses Titled ‘Take the Money and Run’
A Danish artist found himself in hot water after switching up on a museum in Denmark and making off with nearly $77,000.
'The Bear' Fan Runs Into Ayo Edebiri and Lionel Boyce in Copenhagen After Watching Episode and Being Inspired to Go
The Copenhagen, Denmark episode was directed by Ramy Youssef—the only person to serve as a director besides the showrunners.
Copenhagen Mall Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, 4 Critically Wounded
A shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark left three people dead and four others in critical condition. A 22-year-old suspect is in custody.
Artist Turns in Blank Canvases Titled ‘Take the Money and Run’ After Museum Lends $84K for Commission
Artist Jens Haaning gave the works to the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg, Denmark after he was given the money to recreate two pieces for a display.
Study Finds Schizophrenia Linked to Excessive Cannabis Use Is on the Rise
A new study conducted in Denmark and published in JAMA Psychiatry shows that cases of schizophrenia connected to excessive cannabis use are on the rise.
Denmark Star Christian Eriksen Collapses on Field During Euro 2020 Match (UPDATED)
Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland has been suspended after star midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during the first half in Copenhagen.
Mink and Staff Infected With COVID-19 at Oregon Farm After Outbreak
A mink farm in Oregon has become the site of a COVID-19 outbreak, with staff catching the virus. There have been outbreaks on farms In Utah and Michigan.
Dead Mink With Mutated Strain of COVID-19 Are Rising From Mass Graves in Denmark
After the Denmark government ordered its country's 17 million mink to be culled, mink carcasses began surfacing from the ground due to gas bloating.
Axel Arigato Open the Doors to a World of Their Own with the Post-Human Festival
Axel Arigato welcomes their community for an immersive look inside their world with the upcoming Post-Human festival.
ASOS Billionaire Lost Three Children in Sri Lanka Easter Day Bombings
Anders Holch Povlsen, the largest stakeholder of the British fashion retailer ASOS, lost three of his four children in the Sri Lanka bombing attacks.
Lil Pump Show Canceled After He Was Detained by Danish Police
He shared his run-in with police on Instagram Live.
Desiigner Throws Punch at Troll Who Allegedly Says He Ripped Off Future
Desiigner was not having it with the Future comparisons, throwing a punch at someone during a concert in Denmark.
How Karl-Anthony Towns Is Spending His Off-Season
The T-wolves center spent some time sharing the game of basketball abroad, but soon he'll get back to work on his main goal: making Minnesota great again.
Flight 666 to HEL Lands Unscathed on Friday the 13th
Finnair's Flight 666 to Hel(sinki) got there safely on Friday the 13th.
Danish Teen to be Fined for Defending Herself From a Sexual Assault with Pepper Spray
What?!
RAINS Creates a Weatherproof Collection Exclusively for Opening Ceremony
Danish brand RAINS creates a weatherproof collection exclusively for Opening Ceremony.