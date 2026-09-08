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Megan Munro

Joined August 2014 | 286 posts
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Latest Stories

London's Adidas Originals Store is Having a Raffle to see Who's Copping the Yeezy Boost This Weekend

Get down to the flagship by noon on Friday to put your name in the hat.

Megan Munro687 days ago

Look Inside Harvey Nichols' Brand New Menswear Destination in The Knightsbridge Flagship

The new space is the first stage of the refurbishment of the iconic flagship store

Megan Munro3816 days ago

We Teamed Up With Pacific Palisades To Celebrate 50 Years of Vans in London with a Two-Part Video

Check out what happened when we hit the Vans 50th Anniversary party in London.

Megan Munro3829 days ago

The 30 Best TV Shows Streaming on Netflix UK Right Now

They're all worth watching more than one episode of.

Megan Munro3835 days ago

We Spoke To Fergus 'Fergadelic' Purcell About Fashion, Designing Airplane Liveries and Collaborations

We spoke to the man behind Palace's iconic Tri-Ferg logo

Megan Munro3837 days ago
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Shooting Pool in Paris with French Skate Pro Oscar Candon

We caught up with Oscar ahead of the launch of his new SUPRA shoe.

Megan Munro3852 days ago

Here Are Our Highlights From Copenhagen International Fashion Fair Fall/Winter 2016

Copenhagen Fashion Week is becoming a killer part of the Fashion schedule.

Megan Munro3854 days ago

Street Style at London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2016

Just going to the shows is not enough, you've gotta be stuntin' on that front row.

Megan Munro3860 days ago

Here are our Highlights from SEEK Berlin

We hit the trade show to see the latest collections.

Megan Munro3860 days ago

Interview: Chatting to Boxfresh About Berlin, City Landscapes and Footwear

We caught up with Nick Drury at SEEK in Berlin, and spoke to him about the Fall/Winter 2016 footwear collection.

Megan Munro3875 days ago
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Almost Safe For Work Art Exhibition 'Finger' Opens Tomorrow

Patrick Dakers and Hetty Douglas present work with a desperate, personal and historical edge.

Megan Munro3886 days ago

Here's What Went Down at Foot Locker's Spring/Summer 2016 Showcase

We went down to Foot Locker's Spring/Summer 2016 showcase, here's what we saw

Megan Munro3899 days ago

Goodhood is Hosting an Exclusive Matthew Miller Exhibition During London Collections: Men This Weekend

Take a look at our exclusive images ahead of the launch tonight.

Megan Munro3907 days ago
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Complex UK's Best Songs Of 2015

Did your favourite make the cut?

Megan Munro3918 days ago
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PROMO: Selfridges X Complex Present the Christmas Edition to Designer Sneaker Room

Check out the latest Christmas-themed edition of Designer Sneaker Room for the Selfridges X Complex colllaboration.

Megan Munro3922 days ago

London Designer Nasir Mazhar Launches New Online Store Today

Big moves from the London designer.

Megan Munro3938 days ago

PROMO: Selfridges X Complex Presents Tiger of Sweden

Get an exclusive look at renowned Swedish brand Tiger of Sweden's sleek, post-punk inspired FW15 collection.

Megan Munro3952 days ago

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