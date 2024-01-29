Chris Rock Set to Direct 'Another Round' Adaptation With Leonardo DiCaprio Producing

Chris Rock is back in the director’s chair.

Deadline reports that the comedian and actor is set to helm the film Another Round, which is based on Thomas Vinterberg’s 2020 Black comedy-drama film of the same name.

In addition to Rock serving as director, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson will produce for Appian Way, and Brad Weston and Collin Creighton will produce for Makeready. A new writer is slated to work alongside Rock.

Rock’s latest directorial endeavor follows news from October that he would direct and Steven Spielberg would executive produce a biopic about Martin Luther King Jr., adapted from Jonathan Eig’s biography, King: A Life. According to the outlet, Rock is also working on an untitled script.