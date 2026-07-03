Colm Dillane

Colm Dillane is a fashion designer whose artistic background deeply informs his approach to streetwear. As the founder of KidSuper, a New York–based label launched in 2010, he transforms apparel and sneakers into canvases through his original paintings. Rather than treating fashion as mere apparel, Dillane uses KidSuper to create narrative-driven collections that resemble wearable exhibitions. This approach fosters a community of fans who appreciate the brand’s emphasis on storytelling and handcrafted details, making each piece feel like a unique expression of creativity. KidSuper has established a consistent presence at Paris Fashion Week with inventive runway shows. Dillane even designed a full collection for Louis Vuitton in 2023.

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