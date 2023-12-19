Daz Dillinger Questions Dr. Dre Over Unpaid 'The Chronic' Royalties: 'Gone Rob Us Like Death Row?'

Daz Dillinger has called out Dr. Dre regarding royalties on the producer's classic debut album, The Chronic.
Last week, the West Coast rap legend took to his Instagram with a post celebrating the 31st anniversary of Dre's debut album, but he also had some questions for the producer regarding royalty payments that still need to be sent.
According to Dillinger, he wants a percentage of the royalties for his contributions to the album, and Dre has four years to set matters straight before rights go back to Daz, and he won't clear any of his work.
"HAPPY 31st C DAY TO THE CHRONIC @drdre BUT WHEN CAN WE RECEIVE OUR ROYALITIES 💰ARE YOU OR @interscope GONE ROBB US LIKE @deathrowrecords 2024 & THE NIGGAS FROM THE PAST WHO RAN IT," Daz wrote. "Str8 Bitchez 💥FUCEM 💥 REMEMBER DAZ COPYRIGHT REVERSIONS LAW IZ FILED I WANT % not points 💰💯SO YALL ON A TIME LIMIT 4MORE YRS TIL IT REVERTS BAC THEN ITS REALLY LIKE FUCCEM I AINT CLEARING SHIT 💰💰💰💰💰up👍🏾 IM COMIN💥💥💥."
Dillinger contributed to several records on The Chronic, such as "Bitches Ain't Shit," "The Day The N***z Took Over," "The Roach (Outro)," and "Deeez Nuuuts." This isn't the only time a former Death Row Records artist mentioned the missing royalty payments for The Chronic.
RBX, who wrote on songs like "High Powered" and "Stranded On Death Row," spoke with AllHipHop in September and claimed he's moved on from the issue as he knows what he contributed to that album. According to RBX, the missing royalty payments haven't taken anything away from him as a writer.
"I don't cry over spilled milk though 'cause I believe in a higher power and everything that was done was done for a reason," he said. "That's why we still here. And at the end of the day, they might have run out and did this and that, but they can't take my name and they can't take my voice. And I still got these pens and pads to write these rhymes, and they didn't write shit for me—I wrote for them."
He continued, "It feels good 'cause we did work hard on it. It wasn't like it was a cakewalk. Even though Dre didn't make us walk to Harlem to get him no cheesecake or some balloons, we were out there because we had that Death Row on our back. At that time we was pushing the line, it wasn't a nice thing. It was real Death Row. It got a lot of respect from some people and got a lot of hate from others."