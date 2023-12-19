Daz Dillinger Questions Dr. Dre Over Unpaid 'The Chronic' Royalties: 'Gone Rob Us Like Death Row?'

Dillinger contributed to several records on The Chronic, such as "Bitches Ain't Shit," "The Day The N***z Took Over," "The Roach (Outro)," and "Deeez Nuuuts." This isn't the only time a former Death Row Records artist mentioned the missing royalty payments for The Chronic.

RBX, who wrote on songs like "High Powered" and "Stranded On Death Row," spoke with AllHipHop in September and claimed he's moved on from the issue as he knows what he contributed to that album. According to RBX, the missing royalty payments haven't taken anything away from him as a writer.

"I don't cry over spilled milk though 'cause I believe in a higher power and everything that was done was done for a reason," he said. "That's why we still here. And at the end of the day, they might have run out and did this and that, but they can't take my name and they can't take my voice. And I still got these pens and pads to write these rhymes, and they didn't write shit for me—I wrote for them."

He continued, "It feels good 'cause we did work hard on it. It wasn't like it was a cakewalk. Even though Dre didn't make us walk to Harlem to get him no cheesecake or some balloons, we were out there because we had that Death Row on our back. At that time we was pushing the line, it wasn't a nice thing. It was real Death Row. It got a lot of respect from some people and got a lot of hate from others."