Dillinja

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When it comes to a proper, varied electronic producer from the States, look no further than EPROM. His tracks range from glitch-y hip-hop soundscapes
khrisd

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25 Great Dillinja Tracks That You Slept On

Dillinja is one of the greatest producers to ever hit the drum & bass scene. He's a scientist when it comes to manipulating bass, going as far as to c

khrisd4824 days ago
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10 Unreleased Tracks We Wish Were Out Right Now

While DAD strives to be on the forefront of new releases, there are always tunes that will allude us. We can't fault producers for holding some tracks

androids4827 days ago
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22 REAL Drum & Bass Pioneers

Recently, we openly spoke about the issues we saw with Vibe's "20 Drum & Bass Pioneers" list. And while its easy to stand on the soapbox and point fin

khrisd4853 days ago
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Where Vibe Went Wrong With Their "Drum & Bass Pioneers" List

We don't believe you, you need more research.

khrisd4854 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

Get your mix on before the next batch of Ultra Music Festival performances hits you. Complete the Miami Music Week wave with a bang. We even have some surprises in here, trust we! Old favorites, new favorites, mellow house to infectious drum & bass. Pick one and blast off... guaranteed satisfaction.

khrisd4864 days ago
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The Metalheadz: Where Are They Now?

We know, we know; we drop an infographic recounting the producers who helped lay the foundation for the Metalheadz imprint, and you're immediately say

khrisd4873 days ago
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Infographic: The Metalheadz

If you grew up during the mid-'90s drum & bass period, you were very familiar with Goldie's Metalheadz imprint. The label started out with top quality

androids4873 days ago
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25 Essential Metalheadz Tracks

It's hard to imagine where the drum & bass landscape would be without Goldie's Metalheadz imprint. From the mid-1990s through today, he's had the knac

khrisd4874 days ago

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