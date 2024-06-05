Ray J Reflects on His Affiliation With Piru Bloods, Discusses Family Ties With Snoop Dogg

In an interview with The Art of Dialogue, linked above, Ray J suggested that not a lot of people seem to know that Snoop Dogg and Daz Dillinger are his cousins.
"Yeah, Snoop my cousin, we all from Mississippi," he said. "We all from Mississippi, everybody is from anywhere from Greenwood, Jackson, McComb, and everywhere else up this block. We all been related... It hasn't been a super-duper public thing over time, but I think it's getting more popular now. But my granddaddy used to take Daz and Snoop's Mom or Mom's sister or cousins to school way back before we was born. Like, it stretches far, far back before us. So shout out to Snoop, shout out to everybody in Mississippi."
The 43-year-old singer said that he was well aware of his relation to Snoop before he became famous.
"Snoop used to come pick me up," he added. "Snoop and Daz, when I was real [young]... Like, Brandy had her first album popping... Yeah, this shit been going on for a hell of a long time."
This isn't the first time he's spoken about being related to Snoop and Daz, as he previously opened up about it in an interview on Drink Champs in 2019.
Elsewhere in the interview, he also touched upon his rarely mentioned association with the Piru Bloods.
"Since I was, shit... I don't even remember, four, five?" he said of his Piru Blood association. "Everybody adapts to the neighborhood that they from, so yeah. And now doing positive things with the gangs is crazy. Our new company, Gang Up, is a company that'll actually open up more opportunities than ever for every gang all over. With some of the stuff we're going to implement into this new campaign, I really can't wait for everybody to see that."
When asked about how he became associated with the Piru Bloods, he said that it all came down to the neighborhood he was from.
"My neighborhood was Pirus," he said. "But yeah, that part of Ray J and that part of my world, again, is very small in a sense of... If you're from out here, then you know what's up. If you're from anywhere else, you might be like, 'What the fuck?' It's an LA thing. Shout out to the Piru, shout out to the Bloods, shout out to the Crips. Shout out to the north side, south side... Shout out to all the gangs."
