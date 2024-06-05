Ray J Reflects on His Affiliation With Piru Bloods, Discusses Family Ties With Snoop Dogg

In an interview with The Art of Dialogue, linked above, Ray J suggested that not a lot of people seem to know that Snoop Dogg and Daz Dillinger are his cousins.

"Yeah, Snoop my cousin, we all from Mississippi," he said. "We all from Mississippi, everybody is from anywhere from Greenwood, Jackson, McComb, and everywhere else up this block. We all been related... It hasn't been a super-duper public thing over time, but I think it's getting more popular now. But my granddaddy used to take Daz and Snoop's Mom or Mom's sister or cousins to school way back before we was born. Like, it stretches far, far back before us. So shout out to Snoop, shout out to everybody in Mississippi."

The 43-year-old singer said that he was well aware of his relation to Snoop before he became famous.

"Snoop used to come pick me up," he added. "Snoop and Daz, when I was real [young]... Like, Brandy had her first album popping... Yeah, this shit been going on for a hell of a long time."

This isn't the first time he's spoken about being related to Snoop and Daz, as he previously opened up about it in an interview on Drink Champs in 2019.