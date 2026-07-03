David Ortiz

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David Ortiz looks on during batting practice prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series
Sports

David Ortiz Reportedly Targeted by 'Jealous' Drug Kingpin in 2019 Shooting

A private investigation by Ed Davis revealed that César “The Abuser” Peralta had ordered the attack, which put Ortiz in the hospital for nearly two months.

Joshua Espinoza1581 days ago
Director Executive Producer Actor John Krasinsk
Pop Culture

Watch John Krasinski and David Ortiz Surprise Boston Healthcare Workers

The surprise took place during an episode of the 'Office' alum's new YouTube show 'Some Good News.'

Xavier Hamilton2287 days ago
César Emilio Peralta
Sports

Alleged Drug Kingpin Rumored to be Connected to David Ortiz Shooting Arrested in Colombia

César Emilio Peralta has been wanted by the FBI since late-2018.

Xavier Hamilton2419 days ago
David Ortiz attends the world premiere of "Ocean's 8."
Sports

David Ortiz Speaks On Shooting for the First Time: 'I Thought I Was Having a Nightmare'

"I don't have enemies, I don't know why anyone would want to do this to me," he said.

Alex Galbraith2498 days ago
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david ortiz
Sports

David Ortiz Released From Hospital, Still Recovering From Shooting (UPDATE)

The former Red Sox player spent nearly seven weeks in the hospital after being shot in the Dominican Republic.

Alex Galbraith2547 days ago
Former designated hitter David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox.
Sports

Police Arrest 'Mastermind' Who Ordered Hit Resulting in David Ortiz Shooting

Earlier this month, former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was shot at a club in the Dominican Republic.

Joe Price2577 days ago
david ortiz
Sports

David Ortiz Moved Out of ICU

David Ortiz's condition has been upgraded to "good."

tara mahadevan2582 days ago
David Ortiz attends the world premiere of "Ocean's 8."
Sports

Police Say David Ortiz's Friend Was Intended Target in Shooting (UPDATE)

Ortiz's friend was sitting at the same table and dressed similarly.

Jose Martinez2585 days ago
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David Ortiz looks on before the Red Sox home opening game
Sports

Dominican Republic Authorities Identify Man Who Allegedly Paid David Ortiz Hitmen

Gabriel Alexánder Pérez Vizcaíno is accused of being the middle-man between the shooters and the plan's mastermind.

Xavier Hamilton2587 days ago
David Ortiz
Sports

Suspected Shooter in David Ortiz Case Reportedly Says Athlete Wasn't His Intended Target

25-year-old Rolfi Ferreira Cruz reportedly admitted to pulling the trigger, but insists the former MLB slugger wasn't the person he was hired to shoot.

Kyle Shokeye2590 days ago
David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after scoring in the third inning
Sports

David Ortiz's Suspected Gunman Was Part of Orchestrated Hit

The suspect was apprehended on Wednesday.

Xavier Hamilton2592 days ago
david ortiz looks on red sox
Sports

David Ortiz Expected to Make 'Full Recovery' as New Shooting Details Surface (UPDATE)

He is currently recovering in a Boston hospital.

Kyle Shokeye2593 days ago
david ortiz
Sports

David Ortiz Shot in Dominican Republic (UPDATE)

Ortiz is currently hospitalized.

Jose Martinez2595 days ago
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This is a photo of David Ortiz.
Sports

Here's a Look at David Ortiz's Upcoming Reality Show 'Big Papi Needs a Job'

Big Papi is on the hunt for his next big gig.

Joshua Espinoza3131 days ago

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