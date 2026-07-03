Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

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"Jersey Shore Family Vacation" cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro visits SiriusXM Studios on April 21, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Gets Candid About Depression After Viral Video Caused Concern

In posts shared on his Instagram Stories, the "Jersey Shore' star revealed that he has high-functioning depression.

Joe Price73 days ago
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike Sorrentino are seen in Soho on October 24, 2012 in New York City.
Pop Culture

‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino Addresses Video of Castmate Ronnie Nodding Off Mid-Interview

In a post shared on his Instagram Stories, Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino expressed concern for his co-star.

Joe Price76 days ago
The cast of "Jersey Shore" are guests on 'Good Morning America,' Tuesday, March 27, 2018, airing on the Walt Disney Television Network.
Pop Culture

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Had Cops Called to His Miami Home After Breakup

His ex called police for help safely retrieving her belongings from the Miami home.

Holly Riordan100 days ago
Three people sitting on a couch, laughing together in a warmly lit room with wooden paneling.
Pop Culture

The Funniest Reality TV Show Moments Are Going Viral Again

A viral prompt on X has people digging up the best unscripted moments from ‘Jersey Shore,’ ‘The Kardashians,’ ‘Catfish,’ and more.

Alex Ocho448 days ago
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards.
Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

'Jersey Shore' cast member Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was taken into police custody in Los Angeles on Thursday and charged with felony domestic violence.

Jose Martinez1911 days ago
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Ronnie Ortiz Magro
Pop Culture

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Won't Face Felony Charges in Domestic Violence Case

However, the 33-year-old 'Jersey Shore' star is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, which carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

Joshua Espinoza2458 days ago
Ronnie Ortiz Magro attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards.
Pop Culture

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Avoids Kidnapping Charge; Domestic Violence Case Still Open

The reality TV star is looking at up to four years in prison if he’s charged and convicted.

Philip Lewis2462 days ago
Ronnie Ortiz Magro attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards.
Pop Culture

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Allegedly Told Jen Harley He Was Going to Kill Her During Dispute

An emergency protective order has been issued to prohibit Ronnie from getting anywhere near Jen.

Jose Martinez2469 days ago
Ronnie Ortiz Magro
Pop Culture

Security Footage Shows Jen Harley Apparently Hiding From Ronnie Ortiz-Magro During Domestic Violence Incident

Ortiz-Magro was arrested Friday after he allegedly punched Harley, the mother of his 18-month-old daughter.

Joshua Espinoza2477 days ago
Ronnie Ortiz Magro
Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Tasered and Arrested for Domestic Violence Incident

Ortiz-Magro has been taken into police custody after he allegedly got violent with his girlfriend Jen Harley.

Joe Price2478 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Reportedly Goes to Police After Bloody Fight With Jen Harley

The two have made headlines for similar reasons in the past, including last year's report of Ronnie getting dragged by Jen via automobile.

Trace William Cowen2750 days ago
Jersey Shore renewed
Pop Culture

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Is Coming Back for a Third Season

After a year of successful ratings, MTV is bringing the 'Jersey Shore' crew back together in 2019.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2773 days ago
Ronnie Jersey Shore
Pop Culture

Ronnie of 'Jersey Shore' Had 'Flesh Coming Out of His Arm' After Girlfriend Dragged Him With Car

In June, Jen Harley dragged boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro with her car. On the latest 'Jersey Shore,' the extent of Ronnie's injuries were detailed.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2842 days ago
Jersey shore returns
Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Returns to MTV With 2-Hour Premiere

Riding off the success of its 'Jersey Shore' revival, 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,' MTV is bringing back the series with a second season and a two-hour premiere on August 23.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2913 days ago
Ronnie Ortiz Magro
Pop Culture

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie's Girlfriend Arrested After Allegedly Dragging Him with Car

Jen Harley, the mother of Ronnie's child, has been booked for domestic violence at the Clark County Detention Center following the incident, which left Ronnie bloodied and bruised.

Joe Price2943 days ago
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