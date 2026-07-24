Victor Ortiz

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Pop Culture

It's Time to Meet the New Guys From "The Expendables 3"

Meet the newest cast members of The Expendables 3 - Kellan Lutz, Victor Ortiz, Ronda Rousey & Glen Powell - before the movie hits theaters August 15.

David Eckstein4376 days ago
Sports

Shots Fired! Victor Ortiz Takes His First Jab at Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

Well, that didn't take very long, now did it?

Chris Yuscavage5525 days ago
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Sports

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. Is Ducking Another Fight

For a guy who hasn't fought in more than a year, Money Mayweather's name stays in the news.

Chris Yuscavage5554 days ago

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