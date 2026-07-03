Daniel Cormier

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Daniel Cormier and Eric Trump
Sports

Daniel Cormier Says He Was Hacked After Post Alleging Eric Trump Asked If UFC Fights Were Rigged

Both men have denied that screenshots posted from Cormier's X account were real.

tara mahadevan33 days ago
Conor McGregor Khabib Numagomedov Oct 2018
Sports

10 UFC Fights We Want to See in 2020

From Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic, here are the 10 UFC fights we want to see in 2020.

Anthony J. Asencio2243 days ago
Jon Jones looks on during a Light Heavyweight title bout
Sports

Jon Jones Calls Out Daniel Cormier After Winning UFC Title: 'Daddy's Home'

"I mean, what guy just gives up his belt when someone else is home. Daddy is home, DC. Come prove to the man that you are the 'Champ Champ.' I'm here."

Xavier Hamilton2757 days ago
paul heyman brock lesnar
Sports

Paul Heyman Says Lesnar-Cormier Fight Is On If UFC Is Willing to Pay

Brock Lesnar's personal "advocate" Paul Heyman says a fight is a definite possibility.

Alex Galbraith2797 days ago
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones.
Sports

Daniel Cormier on (Not) Fighting Jon Jones Again: 'I've Come to Terms With Everything'

"Sometimes you need things and sometimes you don't," Cormier said.

Gavin Evans2812 days ago
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Daniel Cormier celebrates after his submission victory over Derrick Lewis
Sports

Daniel Cormier Calls Out Brock Lesnar After Historic UFC 230 Win

The tension between UFC champion Daniel Cormier and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar came to a head at Madison Square Garden.

Xavier Hamilton2813 days ago
American UFC heavyweight champion Jon 'Bones' Jones.
Sports

Jon Jones Receives 15-Month Suspension From USADA, Could Return by Late October

The suspension retroactively began on the day Jones was tested—July 28, 2017.

Jose Martinez2859 days ago
Daniel Cormier interacts with media during the UFC press conference.
Sports

Daniel Cormier Gets Job as High School Wrestling Coach

Cormier will be the head coach of the wrestling program at Gilroy High School in San Jose, California.

Jose Martinez3013 days ago
Brock Lesnar
Sports

Brock Lesnar Coming Back for More UFC Action

The WWE star is returning to the Octagon.

Aaron C. Mansfield3026 days ago
Complex Live Daniel Cormier
Sports

"Complex Live": Daniel Cormier Previews His Upcoming UFC 220 Title Fight

"Complex Live": Daniel Cormier Previews His Upcoming UFC 220 Title Fight

Complex3102 days ago
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Jon Jones appears at a UFC press conference.
Sports

Jon Jones Says He's Down to Be Friends With Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones admits he wouldn't mind burying the hatchet with rival Daniel Cormier.

Jose Martinez3267 days ago
Jon Jones reacts following his victory against Daniel Cormier during UFC 214.
Sports

Jon Jones KO'd Daniel Cormier to Get UFC Title Back, Then Called Out Brock Lesnar

Jon Jones praised his opponent after the fight.

Gavin Evans3275 days ago
jon jones presser
Sports

Jon Jones Says He Beat Daniel Cormier 'After A Weekend of Cocaine'

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are set to have their rematch, and Jones taunted his rival by saying he beat him the first time after heavy cocaine use.

Kyle Neubeck3353 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The MMA World Reacts to Jon Jones Being Removed From UFC 200 Due to Potential Doping Violation

Jon Jones was removed from UFC 200 on Wednesday after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency informed him of a potential doping violation.

Chris Yuscavage3663 days ago

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