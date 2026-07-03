Latest Stories
All Charges Against Teens Dropped for Accidental Pranking Death of Teacher
The teacher's wife called for the charges to be dropped so their lives wouldn't be ruined.
Tommy Lee Walker Exonerated 70 Years After Execution for 1953 Killing
In 1956, Tommy Lee Walker, a Black man, was wrongfully convicted and executed for the murder of Venice Parker.
Zohran Mamdani Hires Rapper-Turned-Activist Mysonne Linen for NYC Mayoral Transition Team
Linen previously served seven years in prison on armed robbery charges.
Six 'Severed Heads' Found With Message in Roadside Horror
The severed heads were accompanied by a banner.
Jay-Z's Team ROC Files Legal Brief Demanding Justice for Survivors of Police Abuse
Team ROC is challenging the dismissal of a civil rights suit alleging abuse and misconduct by a late Kansas City police officer.
Kim Kardashian Announces She’s ‘Finally’ Graduated Law Program After 6 Years
The SKIMS founder celebrated the milestone with an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.
Jay-Z's Team ROC Announces True Crime Podcast Aimed at Investigating Criminal Justice System
The show will first focus on corruption within the Kansas City criminal justice system and police department.
Man Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for Multimillion Dollar Online Dating Scam
A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to more than four years behind bars after he was convicted of stealing millions in an online dating fraud scheme.
Justice Department Shares Results of Investigation Into ‘Systemic Overdetention’ in Louisiana Prisons
If the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections doesn't adequately address these violations in 49 days, a lawsuit may be triggered.
Meek Mill Pardoned by Pennsylvania Governor
Meek shared the news via IG on Thursday, just days before the governor leaves office, writing, "Thank y’all. I’m only gone do more for my community, on god!"
Tay-K Questions 55-Year Murder Sentence: ‘I Really Just Need One Chance at Adulthood’
Tay-K was 19 when he was convicted and later sentenced to 55 years behind bars in connection with the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker in Texas.
Canadian Border Officers Caught Giving Special Treatment to Criminals, Having Ties to Hells Angels: Report
A new report by the CBC says Canada Border Services Officers committed 92 infractions, including criminal association and having ties to the Hells Angels.
Jay-Z's Team Roc Raises $1 Million to Aid in Investigating Wrongful Conviction Cases
Team Roc, the criminal justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, has helped raise $1 million to go towards the Innocence Project for Kansas City's Wyandotte County.
Police Officer Charged After Allegedly Shoving Flashlight Between Teen Suspect’s Buttocks
Chicago Police Lieutenant Wilfredo Roman is being charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly shoved his flashlight between a teen suspect's buttocks.
Meek Mill Drops Video for "Mandela Freestyle" to Celebrate Receiving Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award
The rapper dropped off the video for “Mandela Freestyle” in celebration of receiving the Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award for his work with REFORM Alliance.
Florida Sheriff's Office's 'Prolific Offender Program' Sparks Backlash
An organization called the People Against the Surveillance of Children and Overpolicing, or the PASCO Coalition, said the letter raises several concerns.
Meek Mill Joins Virginia Governor for Probation Reform Bill Signing
The Philly rapper spoke to reporters on the day of the signing, sharing his experience within the criminal justice system and his ongoing efforts to reform it.
Meek Mill Criticizes Blogs After Eric Riddick Gets Plea Deal
Meek Mill expressed frustration with the blogs today regarding their coverage of Eric Riddick’s recent plea deal, saying they only focused on him.