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Latest Stories

A wooden gavel with a metal band inscribed with "Michael L. Lilly, President 1963-64," resting on a reflective surface.
Pop Culture

All Charges Against Teens Dropped for Accidental Pranking Death of Teacher

The teacher's wife called for the charges to be dropped so their lives wouldn't be ruined.

Trey Alston126 days ago
Tommy Lee Walker Exonerated for White Woman's Killing 70 Years After Execution
Pop Culture

Tommy Lee Walker Exonerated 70 Years After Execution for 1953 Killing

In 1956, Tommy Lee Walker, a Black man, was wrongfully convicted and executed for the murder of Venice Parker.

Bernadette Giacomazzo176 days ago
Two men are pictured: the left is Zohran Mamdani smiling in a suit at an event, and the right is Mysonne Linen speaking passionately in a hoodie and cap.
Life

Zohran Mamdani Hires Rapper-Turned-Activist Mysonne Linen for NYC Mayoral Transition Team

Linen previously served seven years in prison on armed robbery charges.

Joe Price221 days ago
Mexican police
Pop Culture

Six 'Severed Heads' Found With Message in Roadside Horror

The severed heads were accompanied by a banner.

Jessica Mcbride332 days ago
Jay-Z on the red carpet
Life

Jay-Z's Team ROC Files Legal Brief Demanding Justice for Survivors of Police Abuse

Team ROC is challenging the dismissal of a civil rights suit alleging abuse and misconduct by a late Kansas City police officer.

Joshua Espinoza345 days ago
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Kim Kardashian wearing sunglasses and a black outfit with a diamond necklace, standing outdoors.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Announces She’s ‘Finally’ Graduated Law Program After 6 Years

The SKIMS founder celebrated the milestone with an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Alex Ocho422 days ago
Jay-Z wearing sunglasses, a black beanie, and a dark coat stands outdoors with a blurred crowd in the background.
Life

Jay-Z's Team ROC Announces True Crime Podcast Aimed at Investigating Criminal Justice System

The show will first focus on corruption within the Kansas City criminal justice system and police department.

tara mahadevan593 days ago
Jail via Getty Images
Life

Man Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Prison for Multimillion Dollar Online Dating Scam

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to more than four years behind bars after he was convicted of stealing millions in an online dating fraud scheme.

Brad Callas1213 days ago
Louisiana State Penitentiary outside view
Life

Justice Department Shares Results of Investigation Into ‘Systemic Overdetention’ in Louisiana Prisons

If the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections doesn't adequately address these violations in 49 days, a lawsuit may be triggered.

Trace William Cowen1268 days ago
Recording artist Meek Mill performs at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Music

Meek Mill Pardoned by Pennsylvania Governor

Meek shared the news via IG on Thursday, just days before the governor leaves office, writing, "Thank y’all. I’m only gone do more for my community, on god!"

Joshua Espinoza1283 days ago
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Tay K is pictured in an Instagram post
Music

Tay-K Questions 55-Year Murder Sentence: ‘I Really Just Need One Chance at Adulthood’

Tay-K was 19 when he was convicted and later sentenced to 55 years behind bars in connection with the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker in Texas.

Trace William Cowen1289 days ago
Canusa Avenue is pictured on November 13, 2009 in the Canadian-US border village of Stanstead, Canada
Life

Canadian Border Officers Caught Giving Special Treatment to Criminals, Having Ties to Hells Angels: Report

A new report by the CBC says Canada Border Services Officers committed 92 infractions, including criminal association and having ties to the Hells Angels.

Coleman Molnar1500 days ago
jay z
Music

Jay-Z's Team Roc Raises $1 Million to Aid in Investigating Wrongful Conviction Cases

Team Roc, the criminal justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, has helped raise $1 million to go towards the Innocence Project for Kansas City's Wyandotte County.

Jordan Rose1740 days ago
chicago cop teen assault
Life

Police Officer Charged After Allegedly Shoving Flashlight Between Teen Suspect’s Buttocks

Chicago Police Lieutenant Wilfredo Roman is being charged with aggravated battery after he allegedly shoved his flashlight between a teen suspect's buttocks.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1776 days ago
Meek Mill
Music

Meek Mill Drops Video for "Mandela Freestyle" to Celebrate Receiving Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award

The rapper dropped off the video for “Mandela Freestyle” in celebration of receiving the Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award for his work with REFORM Alliance.

Joshua Espinoza1800 days ago
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florida
Life

Florida Sheriff's Office's 'Prolific Offender Program' Sparks Backlash

An organization called the People Against the Surveillance of Children and Overpolicing, or the PASCO Coalition, said the letter raises several concerns.

Brenton Blanchet1818 days ago
Meek Mill
Music

Meek Mill Joins Virginia Governor for Probation Reform Bill Signing

The Philly rapper spoke to reporters on the day of the signing, sharing his experience within the criminal justice system and his ongoing efforts to reform it.

Joshua Espinoza1864 days ago
meek-mill
Music

Meek Mill Criticizes Blogs After Eric Riddick Gets Plea Deal

Meek Mill expressed frustration with the blogs today regarding their coverage of Eric Riddick’s recent plea deal, saying they only focused on him.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1876 days ago

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