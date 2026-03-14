All Charges Against Teens Dropped for Accidental Pranking Death of Teacher

All charges have been dropped against the group of teenagers involved in a prank that caused the accidental death of a Georgia teacher.

The district attorney for Georgia’s Northeastern Judicial Circuit confirmed that Jayden Wallace, Aiden Hucks, Elijah Owens, Ariana Cruz, and Ana Katherine Luque have had their charges dismissed. For Wallace, it was first-degree vehicular homicide charges, as well as criminal trespassing, reckless driving, and littering. For the others, it was criminal trespassing and littering.

On Mar. 6, a freak accident occurred at teacher Jason Hughes’ home that led to his death. Hours before, school officials at North Hall County High asked students to end the annual “prank war” because it had gone too far.

Despite that warning, Hughes was excitedly waiting outside of his home to “catch” the group of teens who planned to “roll” his property with toilet paper. Per the rules of the prank war, teachers’ homes were worth two points.

When he caught the pranksters in action, Hughes ran after them but slipped and fell into the road because it was raining outside. Wallace accidentally ran over Hughes’ head while attempting to drive away in his pick-up truck.