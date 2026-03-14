Pop Culture

All Charges Against Teens Dropped for Accidental Pranking Death of Teacher

The teacher's wife called for the charges to be dropped so their lives wouldn't be ruined.

A wooden gavel with an engraved metal plate lies on a reflective surface, against a blurred background.
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

All charges have been dropped against the group of teenagers involved in a prank that caused the accidental death of a Georgia teacher.

The district attorney for Georgia’s Northeastern Judicial Circuit confirmed that Jayden Wallace, Aiden Hucks, Elijah Owens, Ariana Cruz, and Ana Katherine Luque have had their charges dismissed. For Wallace, it was first-degree vehicular homicide charges, as well as criminal trespassing, reckless driving, and littering. For the others, it was criminal trespassing and littering.

On Mar. 6, a freak accident occurred at teacher Jason Hughes’ home that led to his death. Hours before, school officials at North Hall County High asked students to end the annual “prank war” because it had gone too far.

Despite that warning, Hughes was excitedly waiting outside of his home to “catch” the group of teens who planned to “roll” his property with toilet paper. Per the rules of the prank war, teachers’ homes were worth two points.

When he caught the pranksters in action, Hughes ran after them but slipped and fell into the road because it was raining outside. Wallace accidentally ran over Hughes’ head while attempting to drive away in his pick-up truck.

Afterwards, the five teens attempted to render first aid to Hughes before first responders arrived. After being rushed to the hospital, Hughes died of his injuries.

Hughes’s wife, Laura, sought to have the charges against the teens dropped. She was also a teacher at the same school.

”This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students,” Laura said, about the charges. “This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication to investing in the lives of these children.”

Following the charges being dropped, Wallace’s lawyer said, “Jayden Wallace and his family first want to thank Laura Hughes for her remarkable compassion and spirit of forgiveness in the face of the tremendous loss of her husband, Jason Hughes.

“As he was leaving the home, Jayden never saw Mr. Hughes, and Jayden’s vehicle had only traveled a few feet when the accident occurred … In the end, there was no crime – only an extremely sad and devastating accident.”

Related Stories

Justin Bieber in front of a vehicle.
Music

Justin Bieber to Teenagers Harassing Him in Beverly Hills: ‘Yo, This Is Funny to You Guys?’

Biebs was reportedly meeting with his pregnant wife, Hailey, for lunch.

Mark Elibert770 days ago
Tisha Campbell and Lenny Kravitz
Pop Culture

Tisha Campbell Remembers Dating Lenny Kravitz, Says They Were 'Literal Teenagers'

Campbell has discussed her relationship with Kravitz before, previously revealing that he was her first boyfriend.

tara mahadevan273 days ago
Two teenagers playing basketball
Sports

MADE Hoops Launches Youth Basketball Nonprofit and Development Center

The organization's first player development center will open in New York City next year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams310 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureCarrot Top Reportedly Hospitalized in Las Vegas
2
MusicLena The Plug Says She's 'Cashed In' Her 'Hall Pass' With Drake
3
Pop CultureBrittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'
4
Pop CultureAries Spears Confronts DJ Vlad in Fiery New Interview: 'You're a F*cking Liar'
5
MusicJay-Z HBO Max Docuseries: 8 Things We Learned From the First Two Episodes of 'JAŸ-Z In 8'
6
StyleDrake's 'Take Care' Jewelry Collection Is Up for Grabs for $295,000

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App