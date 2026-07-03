Criminal Justice Reform

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Brian Steel in a suit holding a folder walks outdoors; Young Thug in a black hoodie with "spider" design and sunglasses smiles indoors.
Music

Young Thug Is a 'Hero' for Showing 'Criminal Justice System Is Corrupt,' Attorney Brian Steel Says

Brian Steel says Young Thug is "a hero" after his YSL racketeering trial.

Trace William Cowen348 days ago
A young person with braided hair in a white shirt poses outdoors. Text reads "Songs from the Hole" and "Netflix Award Winning Film."
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Netflix's Powerful 'Songs From the Hole' Documentary Shares Trailer

The award-winning film, directed by Contessa Gayles, hits Netflix next month.

Trace William Cowen359 days ago
Kim Kardashian wearing sunglasses and a black outfit with a diamond necklace, standing outdoors.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Announces She’s ‘Finally’ Graduated Law Program After 6 Years

The SKIMS founder celebrated the milestone with an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Alex Ocho422 days ago
A panel of five people seated on stage at the WJC Summit, engaging in discussion.
Life

Roc Nation and United Justice Coalition Unveil Lineup for 2025 Justice Summit in NYC

On May 30, the United Justice Coalition, in collaboration with Roc Nation, will host its third annual Justice Summit at The Shed in New York City.

Complex Staff429 days ago
Musician Robert "Meek Mill" Williams speaks before New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
Music

Meek Mill Issues PSA About the Struggles of Prison Life: 'These Toilets Are for "Heathens Only"'

The rapper showed fans what they can expect if they land behind bars.

Joshua Espinoza492 days ago
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A panel of five people seated on stage at the WJC Summit, engaging in discussion. Audience members are visible in the foreground.
Life

Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Rye, and More Lead Roc Nation’s 2025 United Justice Coalition Summit

Charlamagne and Ari Melber were on the lineup for this year's panel discussions.

Trace William Cowen507 days ago
Meek Mill, wearing a black jacket and gold chain, smiles at an event with branded backdrops.
Music

Meek Mill Responds to Bodycam Footage of Inmate Being Fatally Beaten

The man died from the assault at a prison in upstate New York.

Mark Elibert564 days ago
Jay-Z and Meek Mill
Music

Jay-Z and Meek Mill's REFORM Alliance Pass Historic Global Resolution With UN

The initiative is focused on helping formerly incarcerated people reintegrate into society smoother.

Trey Alston644 days ago
Man in cap with embroidered jacket posing with older woman, and a group of people smiling together indoors
Music

Ja Rule Teams With Sei Less on Mother's Day Event for NYC Moms Affected by Criminal Justice System

The Grammy nominee and Manhattan restaurant curated a special luncheon to offer 40 women and their children a memorable Mother's Day experience.

Alex Ocho802 days ago
Tay K is pictured in an Instagram post
Music

Tay-K Questions 55-Year Murder Sentence: ‘I Really Just Need One Chance at Adulthood’

Tay-K was 19 when he was convicted and later sentenced to 55 years behind bars in connection with the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker in Texas.

Trace William Cowen1289 days ago
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A screenshot of Philadelphia man Willie Stokes following his release from prison.
Life

Man Freed After Serving 37 Years for Wrongful Conviction as It’s Revealed Cops Bribed Witness With Sex, Drugs

Philadelphia man Willie Stokes was freed from prison this week after wrongfully spending 37 years behind bars, and it’s thanks to a witness' testimony.

Joe Price1655 days ago
Kim Kardashian wears sunglasses in front of cameras
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Calls on Colorado Governor to Take Action Over Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ 110-Year Sentence

Kim Kardashian told her followers this week that she had taken a "deep dive" into the case, which has remained the subject of national attention.

Trace William Cowen1669 days ago
Meek Mill performs at Lil Baby & Friends in Concert at State Farm Arena
Music

Meek Mill, Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and Reform Alliance Host VIP Experience for Kids

Reform co-founder Clara Wu Tsai shared some words about the event and the importance of helping underserved communities through criminal justice reform.

Joshua Espinoza1673 days ago
jay z
Music

Jay-Z's Team Roc Raises $1 Million to Aid in Investigating Wrongful Conviction Cases

Team Roc, the criminal justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, has helped raise $1 million to go towards the Innocence Project for Kansas City's Wyandotte County.

Jordan Rose1740 days ago
Meek Mill
Music

Meek Mill Drops Video for "Mandela Freestyle" to Celebrate Receiving Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award

The rapper dropped off the video for “Mandela Freestyle” in celebration of receiving the Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award for his work with REFORM Alliance.

Joshua Espinoza1800 days ago
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Meek Mill
Music

Meek Mill Joins Virginia Governor for Probation Reform Bill Signing

The Philly rapper spoke to reporters on the day of the signing, sharing his experience within the criminal justice system and his ongoing efforts to reform it.

Joshua Espinoza1864 days ago
meek-mill
Music

Meek Mill Criticizes Blogs After Eric Riddick Gets Plea Deal

Meek Mill expressed frustration with the blogs today regarding their coverage of Eric Riddick’s recent plea deal, saying they only focused on him.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1876 days ago

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