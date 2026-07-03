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Justin Bieber with tattoos in a basketball jersey and Eminem in a blue jacket and cap.
Music

Justin Bieber Raps Eminem’s "Forgot About Dre" Verse During Livestream

Justin Bieber Also performed some of Eminem's hit song "Superman."

Mark Elibert213 days ago
Childish Gambino 'Prototype' cover
Music

Stream Childish Gambino’s Live Cover of OutKast's 2003 Track "Prototype"

The multi-hyphenate performed the song during his set at the 2025 Camp Flog Gnaw festival.

Joshua Espinoza225 days ago
Halsey in a deep V-neck sequin dress and Kendrick Lamar in a suit with a white headscarf.
Music

Halsey Raps Kendrick Lamar’s “Swimming Pools” Verse in New Clip That Has Fans Wanting More

Halsey’s surprise Kendrick Lamar rap moment sparked fan reactions and calls for a full version.

Mark Elibert241 days ago
Garcelle Beauvais Says She's Embracing 'Grandma Life' at 58
Pop Culture

Garcelle Beauvais Says She's Embracing 'Grandma Life' at 58

"My happiest times are when I can spend quality time with them and just hear what they’re talking about with their friends and what they’re into," she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo267 days ago
Lizzo with long blonde hair and bangs, wearing a black top and a large necklace, posing in two different angles.
Music

Lizzo Reacts to 'About Damn Time' Cover During Trump Parade: 'Cease and Desist'

The singer reacted after her hit single was performed at Trump's D.C. military parade.

Alex Ocho398 days ago
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Sabrina Carpenter
Music

Sabrina Carpenter Catches Heat Over 'Man's Best Friend' Album Cover

The polarizing cover art shows the singer-songwriter kneeling before a man who is pulling her hair.

Joshua Espinoza401 days ago
American singer & songwriter Bobby Brown of New Edition performs at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee/Britney Spears attends the 4th Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood on February 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Bobby Brown Says Britney Spears 'Butchered' "My Prerogative": 'I Couldn't Take It'

Brown initially thought the 2004 Spears cover would do the original justice.

Jaelani Turner-Williams458 days ago
Jennie from BLACKPINK in a feathered outfit, posing at an event.
Music

Jennie Doesn't Feel Pressure About Going Solo After BLACKPINK Success: 'We've Grown'

Jennie opens up about her debut solo album 'Ruby' and more in a new Complex cover story.

Trace William Cowen480 days ago
Smokey Robinson and D'Angelo
Music

Smokey Robinson Was 'Flabbergasted' When D'Angelo Covered His 1979 Song "Cruisin'"

D'Angelo's version of "Cruisin'" arrived on his 1995 debut album, 'Brown Sugar.'

tara mahadevan509 days ago
Billie Eilish in a blue vest and black top, standing in front of a monochrome abstract art background.
Music

Breaking the Mold: Billie Eilish Complex Cover

As a teenager, Billie Eilish broke the mold of pop stardom. Now she’s fighting to stay human and writing the most honest songs of her life. While she’s at it, she might just change the world, too.

Eric Skelton590 days ago
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Danyel in a layered outfit and P. Diddy in a stylish oversized jacket at separate events
Music

Diddy's Alleged Death Threat Against 'Vibe' Editor-in-Chief Detailed in New Essay: 'I Had Reason to Fear for My Life'

Danyel Smith, author of 'Shine Bright' and former editor-in-chief of 'Vibe,' says Diddy told her he would see her "dead in the trunk of a car."

Trace William Cowen736 days ago
Rick Ross performing on stage; next to an illustration of Drake with light-colored hair, glasses, and a bowtie, labeled 'Rick Ross' and 'Champagne Mami'
Music

Rick Ross Updates Drake Diss Track Cover Art Amid Beef

Ross dropped the track back in April just hours after Drake's first version of his "Push Ups" diss track leaked online.

Alex Ocho766 days ago
Snoop Dogg in a varsity jacket next to Dr. Dre, and a man in a printed shirt and cap on stage with a microphone
Music

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Recruit Hardy for Official "Gin and Juice" Country Cover

Hardy revealed a music video is set to drop next month.

Mark Elibert820 days ago
Travis Scott in a plaid jacket performs on stage
Music

Watch Smino Cover OutKast's 'Speakerboxxx/The Love Below' Track "Roses"

The St. Louis artist performed his version of the track for the Australian music platform Triple J.

tara mahadevan834 days ago
Music

Wyclef Jean on Fugees' Rendition of "Killing Me Softly" Earning Original Songwriter $8 Million: 'The Game Is to Own Your Own Copyright'

In a new interview, the rapper discussed the importance of ownership in the music industry.

Alex Ocho865 days ago
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Music

Dolly Parton Celebrates Beyoncé Topping Country Chart, Previously Wished for Bey to Cover "Jolene"

With "Texas Hold 'Em," Beyoncé is now the first Black woman to debut at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart.

tara mahadevan876 days ago
alien ant farm is pictured
Music

Alien Ant Farm’s 2001 Cover of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” Is Once Again Going Wildly Viral

This isn't the first time the nu-metal band's take on the classic King of Pop cut has spurred nostalgia overdoses, and it's not likely to be the last.

Trace William Cowen908 days ago

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