Rick Ross Still Has Beef With Drake, Updates “Champagne Moments” Cover Art

It seems like Rick Ross’ feud with Drake might not be completely over.

Just when you thought the dust was settled on the rap war of 2024, the rapper refreshed the artwork for his “Champagne Moments” diss track aimed at Drizzy.

The track, which arrived in April just hours after Drake’s first version of “Push Ups” diss leaked online, made its way to streaming services with cover art of a “white guy who looks like Drake” that’s been floating around on social media since 2014.