Rick Ross Still Has Beef With Drake, Updates “Champagne Moments” Cover Art

Ross dropped the track back in April just hours after Drake's first version of his "Push Ups" diss track leaked online.

Jun 12, 2024
It seems like Rick Ross’ feud with Drake might not be completely over.

Just when you thought the dust was settled on the rap war of 2024, the rapper refreshed the artwork for his “Champagne Moments” diss track aimed at Drizzy.

The track, which arrived in April just hours after Drake’s first version of “Push Ups” diss leaked online, made its way to streaming services with cover art of a “white guy who looks like Drake” that’s been floating around on social media since 2014.

It’s not clear who the man is in the original photo, nor what prompted Rozay to change the artwork considering Drake’s feud with him, Kendrick Lamar, and others have cooled off.

The new cover art is an illustration of Drake with wavy blonde hair, glasses, and smiling while wearing a bowtie. Other elements from the original cover, such as the title and the hashtag #BBLDRIZZY, migrated over to the new art.

As you might recall, Ross’ constant use of the term “BBL Drizzy” at the height of the feud eventually inspired comedian and self-proclaimed AI composer King Willonius to create a Motown-inspired track with the same name.

Metro Boomin flipped the track and asked fans to provide their own verses to it for a chance to win a free beat and a $10,000 reward.

Needless to say, Metro’s version of the song spread like wildfire online, inspiring countless remixes—including an excellent merengue version called “El BBL” by creator Sammy Andaluz.

Drake couldn’t resist “BBL Drizzy” either, it seems. He rapped over Metro’s version of the beat on his collab with Sexyy Red, “U My Everything.

