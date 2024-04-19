Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Recruit Hardy for Official "Gin and Juice" Country Cover

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have officially enlisted Hardy to put a country music twist on their 1994 hit single "Gin & Juice" for the launch of their beverage line of the same name.

On Friday, Hardy announced there will be an accompanying music video to follow next month. The song is part of Snoop and Dre's new Gin & Juice canned cocktail line. In a statement, Hardy explained how the unlikely collaboration came together.

"A while back, I got a phone call saying that Jimmy Iovine, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg would like for me to record my own version of 'Gin and Juice' for the launch of their new drink, Gin&Juice," says Hardy. "I'm still in disbelief, but I am so stoked that I'm dropping my version of 'Gin and Juice' with the blessing of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg themselves. Thankful for the opportunity."