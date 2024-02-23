Dolly Parton Celebrates Beyoncé Topping Country Chart, Previously Wished for Bey to Cover "Jolene"

Beyoncé is now the first Black woman to debut atop the chart. She announced the arrival of “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” during the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

Parton has sung the Queen B’s praises before. In 2022, in an appearance on The Daily Show, she told Trevor Noah that she hoped Beyoncé would someday cover her song “Jolene.”

“I don’t know if she’s even got the message, but wouldn’t that be killer? I think she’s fantastic and beautiful and I love her music,” Parton said, per USA Today.

“I would just love to hear ‘Jolene’ done in just a big way, kind of like how Whitney did my ‘I Will Always Love You,’” she continued. “Someone that can take my little songs and make ’em like powerhouses. So, that would be a marvelous day in my life if she ever does do ‘Jolene.’”

Other artists have covered Parton’s 1973 hit “Jolene,” including Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire, and The White Stripes.