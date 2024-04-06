“Roses” was the third single from OutKast’s 2003 album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, appearing on André 3000’s The Love Below. It was the only song that featured Big Boi on 3 Stacks’ disc. “Roses” would go on to peak at No. 1 on the US Hot Rap Songs Billboard chart and No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Smino just wrapped up his Australia and Asia tour, which stopped in Sydney, Gold Coast, Melbourne, and Perth, Australia—and Tokyo, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

The St. Louis artist has been fairly quiet as of late. He released his third studio album, Luv 4 Rent in 2022, and hasn't released anything since, except for guesting on Baby Rose's song "I Won't Tell" last year.

Watch Smino’s cover of “Roses” above.