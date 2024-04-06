Watch Smino Cover OutKast's 'Speakerboxxx/The Love Below' Track "Roses"

The St. Louis artist performed his version of the track for the Australian music platform Triple J.

Apr 06, 2024
Man in plaid shirt and jewelry on stage with microphone
Paras Griffin / Getty Images
Man in plaid shirt and jewelry on stage with microphone
Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Who knew OutKast’s “Roses” could be even more soulful?

This week, the Australian music platform Triple J dropped off Smino’s cover of the famed Atlanta hip-hop duo’s song. Backed by a band and singers, Smino shared his impassioned version of the track, complete with his own flourishes and ad-libs.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

“Roses” was the third single from OutKast’s 2003 album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, appearing on André 3000’s The Love Below. It was the only song that featured Big Boi on 3 Stacks’ disc. “Roses” would go on to peak at No. 1 on the US Hot Rap Songs Billboard chart and No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Smino just wrapped up his Australia and Asia tour, which stopped in Sydney, Gold Coast, Melbourne, and Perth, Australia—and Tokyo, Seoul, and Hong Kong.

The St. Louis artist has been fairly quiet as of late. He released his third studio album, Luv 4 Rent in 2022, and hasn't released anything since, except for guesting on Baby Rose's song "I Won't Tell" last year.

Watch Smino’s cover of “Roses” above.

SminoOutkastCoverSt LouisBig BoiAustraliaAndre 3000

Latest in Music