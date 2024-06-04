Habitual Line Steppers: The Lil Yachty & James Blake Complex Cover

LIL YACHTY: I don't know if I've ever thought a song was perfect. I think that's a very unobtainable world. But it'd probably be something off of Let's Start Here. Probably “the BLACK seminole.” And then I have this record that was going to be the outro of the album that we didn't use that was called the “Come Down.” And it was about how you feel after you just did a trip on acid or something. It was also really beautiful. But just the goal I had in mind for “BLACK seminole” came after being in my room alone many nights thinking I could never, ever do anything Roger Waters has ever did. And obviously by all means, it is nothing like Pink Floyd. I never want anyone to think that’s what I’m saying. But it just made me feel like I made a record that will be played for the rest of time.

JAMES BLAKE: It's an amazing song. It's one of my favorites of yours. It really comes across that you felt like, OK, that's one of the ones. Because it is. And there's an extremely high energy sort of feeling to that song.

LY: Thank you. And I love the fact that it can cohesively live in the same discography as “Poland.”

JB: And by the way. Obviously I played it as one of the songs that made me cry. But I think that song's fucking amazing. I listen to it quite regularly. And I think it is a really fucking weird song. And somehow it still ended up being one of your most popular songs, which is crazy because most people's weirdest song doesn't become their most popular song.

LY: I stopped trying to calculate things. I used to try and be so calculated and say, oh, that song won't work because it doesn't have this many hooks or a bridge. That song was a true accident.

JB: Wait. In what way?

LY: Well, we were doing Let’s Start Here. And we had a break when my band went to get food or something and I was just there with the guys and the engineer and there was a Poland Spring water bottle on the table while I was just sitting in front of the mic. And it's always some wock around. Always. So I was just like, oh shit. A lot of times if I'm in the booth and there's the glass where I can see my friends talking or something, sometimes I'll sing about what they're doing. And I kind of just was singing “I took the wock to Poland.” And that song would've never left my hard drive.

JB: I mean that sentence has probably never existed before you. And it's interesting because there's so many cliche lyrics that crop up in songs all the time. And when someone's writing a song, they're just going, OK, what's going to be a phrase here that will sound euphonic? And it’s not going to disturb the flow. And mostly the things that don't disturb flow are things you've heard before. But, I took the wock to Poland. I mean, it's never been said.

