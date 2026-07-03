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With 'Scream 7' set to slice its way through the box office next year, we take a look back at the larger 'Scream' franchise, starting with Ghostface's 1996 debut.Trace William Cowen
Do you like scary movies? The fifth entry in the critically acclaimed meta-horror franchise is counting on it. Catch the latest ‘Scream’ in 2022.Trace William Cowen
Fantasy casting the last member of an already perfectly cast movie, 'Ocean's 8.'Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
The 'Orange Is the New Black' star talks about her new film 'Grandma' and her upcoming CeCe McDonald film.Kristen Yoonsoo Kim