Courteney Cox

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(L-R) Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox.
Pop Culture

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid Reportedly Split After More Than 10 Years Together

Sources say the breakup between the 'Friends' star and Snow Patrol guitarist was amicable.

Will Lavin20 days ago
American actress and producer, Jennifer Aniston, American actress, director, and producer, Courteney Cox and American actress, comedian, writer, and producer, Lisa Kudrow of the television comedy, Friend's pose for a portrait during an NBC Press Tour Party on January 9, 1995 in Los Angeles, California. (
Pop Culture

Lisa Kudrow Says the ‘Friends’ Writers Were ‘Mean’ to the Cast: ‘It Was Intense’

‘The guys would be up late discussing their sexual fantasies about Jennifer and Courteney,’ she said.

Holly Riordan81 days ago
Diane Keaton, wearing a black and white checkered outfit with a wide belt, smiles at an event.
Life

Diane Keaton's Cause of Death Revealed, Family Shares How Fans Can Pay Tribute to Her

Days after the death of beloved actress Diane Keaton, her family has now announced how she passed away.

Helen Storms275 days ago
Jennifer Aniston wiping her eyes with a tissue on the left, and Matthew Perry smiling in a suit on the right
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston Cries Mid-Interview Over 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry

Perry died last October at age 54.

Alex Ocho771 days ago
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Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox smiling and posing together. Matthew is wearing a casual jacket, and Courteney is in a simple elegant top
Pop Culture

Courteney Cox Continues to Feel Matthew Perry’s Presence: ‘He Visits Me a Lot’

The 'Friends' star died in October at the age of 54.

Jose Martinez789 days ago
Pop Culture

'Friends' Cast Speaks Out for the First Time Since Matthew Perry's Death

"We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," wrote Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Jose Martinez992 days ago
Scream VI still from new film pictured
Pop Culture

‘Scream VI’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Entry in Franchise at Domestic Box Office

As expected, the latest 'Scream' sequel has now become the highest-grossing entry in the beloved horror franchise at the domestic box office.

Trace William Cowen1195 days ago
Scream VI trailer has arrived. Movie is out in March.
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for 'Scream VI'

A new trailer for 'Scream VI' has arrived. The film, which stars Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, and more, will hit theaters in March.

Abel Shifferaw1276 days ago
A Montana woman is pictured after killing a dog
Life

Hunter Who Killed Siberian Husky Reportedly Facing Animal Cruelty Charge

Last month, a Facebook post about the killing inspired widespread pushback, including from advocates against hunting-spurred animal cruelty.

Trace William Cowen1356 days ago
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Courteney Cox responds to Kanye West.
Pop Culture

Courteney Cox Addresses Kanye West Saying He Wishes He'd Written Tweet About ‘Friends’ Not Being Funny

Amid a number of ultimately deleted IG updates, Ye clarified some remarks being unfairly attributed to him, including one of the diarrhea variety.

Trace William Cowen1410 days ago
Scream interactive poster in Birmingham, England.
Pop Culture

'Scream’ Officially Getting Another Sequel After Revival’s Success

Following the success of the newly revived 'Scream'—the fifth movie in the long-running franchise—Paramount and Spyglass are making another sequel.

Jordan Rose1626 days ago
A still from the new Scream trailer is shown
Pop Culture

Watch the Final ‘Scream’ Trailer Starring Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette

The fifth entry in the classic slasher franchise is set 25 years after the events of the first film, which arrived to great acclaim back in 1996.

Trace William Cowen1649 days ago
meg
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Says Record Label Isn’t Allowing Her to Drop Remix of BTS' “Butter" (UPDATE)

A remix of BTS' "Butter" is out there, but legal documents obtained by TMZ and 'Variety' claim 1501 Certified Entertainment is blocking its release this week.

Brenton Blanchet1789 days ago
Friends Cast
Pop Culture

'Friends' Creators Acknowledge Show's Diversity Issues: 'We Didn’t Intend to Have an All-White Cast'

In an interview with 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the co-creators of 'Friends' and executive producer Kevin Bright talked about the show’s lack of diversity.

Brad Callas1875 days ago
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Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox
Pop Culture

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox Are Distant Cousins, According to Genealogists

Researchers at MyHeritage have found out that Cox and Perry, who played husband and wife Chandler and Monica in 'Friends,' are actually related.

Brad Callas1879 days ago

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