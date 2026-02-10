‘Scream 7’ Hits Theaters This February. Here’s How Fans Are Celebrating at Complex LA.

Scream is one of the greatest horror franchises of all time. In a genre packed with legendary franchises, Scream carved out its own lane. Its balance of meta-commentary, memorable one-liners, and pure fright has helped it remain culturally relevant for three decades. Nothing else is quite like Scream. In Ghostface, it has also created an enduring, iconic villain. The same can be said for Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, who reigns as the GOAT “final girl” in horror history. After all, she’s still standing 30 years after the franchise launched in 1996. Get ready, as Scream is back once more with Scream 7, launching in theaters February 27, 2026.

This new film finds Prescott living a quiet family life in a small town when a new Ghostface killer emerges. Now a mother, she must face her past to protect her family, fighting to end the murderous mayhem for all time. Alongside Campbell, Courteney Cox returns for the seventh iteration of Scream, reprising her role as the hard-driving TV journalist Gale Weathers, and Isabel May joins the cast to play Prescott’s daughter, Tatum.