Scream will never die.

Not only is the classic horror franchise still alive and (very) well, but the 1996 original is getting a really dope collector’s set that even includes a phone. It feels like a must-grab for fans of the franchise, which dropped its seventh film earlier this year.

Williamson’s script for the OG Scream (directed by the late Wes Craven) did more than merely resuscitate the horror genre, as its tight writing and self-aware characters challenged audiences to reconsider their expectations without sacrificing genuine scares, well-earned laughs, and—as the franchise progressed—an increasingly tragic emotional core.

What Scream has achieved over the past three decades can be attributed to multiple factors—Craven’s masterful eye, remarkably spot-on casting decisions, and decidedly shrewd marketing all irrefutable facets in their own right—but there simply would have been no invitation to Woodsboro without Williamson’s taut and playful script.

Although it’s very firmly this writer’s opinion that every single one of the Screams fall squarely within the notably dropoff-free range of very good to indisputably great, we’ve still opted to rank them using the unfortunately ubiquitous “worst to best” approach below. This is every Scream movie, ranked.