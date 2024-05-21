Courteney Cox Continues to Feel Matthew Perry’s Presence: ‘He Visits Me a Lot’

Courteney Cox spoke with CBS News Sunday Morning correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti about what she believes to be the late Matthew Perry's presence in her life months after his October 2023 passing.

"I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years," Cox, 59, said of Perry. "He visits me a lot, if we believe in that."

Courteney mentioned that she speaks to her late mother and father, in addition to her Friends co-star, and believes "there are a lot of people that guide us."

Cox shared a bond with Perry that went beyond being two of the six main castmates on the Emmy-winning series. Halfway through the show's 10-season run, Chandler (Perry) and Monica (Cox) went from secretly dating to going public to moving in together to getting engaged to tying the knot to going long distance to trying to have kids to adopting. Their interwoven plot meant the two had to work closely together for several seasons.

Cox reflected on their circumstance in her post following his death. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day," she wrote last fall. "When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share."