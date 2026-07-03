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‘Terrifier’ Actor David Howard Thornton Proposes While Dressed as Art the Clown
Jack Quaid commented on the video and said, 'BUDDY! Congrats!'
Megan Thee Stallion Agreed to Re-Record Anime-Sampling Track Days Before Album Drop: 'I'm Grateful, I'm Not Complaining'
The company behind the anime series made some last-minute requests that had Meg "jump through 8 million hoops to get this sh*t."
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Cosplay to Present Award for 'Anime of the Year' at Crunchyroll Awards in Japan
The rapper donned two anime-inspired looks during her appearance at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.
Pinkydoll Asks Drake To Call Her After Finding Out He Likes Cosplay
Drake has yet to acknowledge the video.
Drake Reveals He Prefers Women Who Are 'Into Cosplay,' Explains Why He Hasn't Gotten Married
Drizzy opened up about his dating life what he looks for in a partner: "I like somebody that's their own. They're not just not like a carbon copy."
Group of Star Wars Fans in Russia Build 'Mandalorian' Spaceship Replica
A group of cosplaying Russian 'Mandalorian' fans built an extremely impressive 46-foot long replica of Din Djarin's gunship, the Razor Crest.
Fans React to ‘South Park,’ ‘World of Warcraft’ Cosplayer Who Died From COVID-19
A cosplayer best known for nailing the look of the 'South Park' guy "with no life" has died at the age of 40 after contracting the coronavirus.
T-Pain Nailed This Cosplay of a ‘Tekken’ Character Who Isn’t Even Available Yet
T-Pain has never made it a secret that he's a huge fan of video games.
Lin-Manuel Miranda Went Undercover on the Comic-Con Floor as Deadpool
During his downtime at Comic-Con, Miranda wanted to make sure he could check out the showfloor.
Comic Con Is Headed to South Africa
Comic Con Africa goes down in Johannesburg September 14-16.
Man in ‘Black Panther’ Cosplay Proposes to Girlfriend at Movie Screening
A man proposed to his girlfriend on opening night dressed as King T'Challa.
Real-Life Finn and Rey's 'Star Wars' Themed Engagement Shoot Will Awaken Your Feelings
Adorable.
Love Awakens: Real-Life Rey and Finn Bring Adorable Baby BB-8 to Salt Lake Comic Con
Now this is how to cosplay properly.
Toad Pokemon Cosplay Equals Real Life Venusaurs and Ivysaurs
This is preferable to dying your cat yellow to make him into a Pikachu.
Hot Girl Transforms Herself into Trevor from 'Grand Theft Auto V' Using Just Make-Up
It's pretty impressive. And scary.
This Insane Iron Man Cosplay Is 9ft Tall and Took 1,600 Hours to Build
Need a Halloween costume idea?
Couple Celebrates Their Love With 'Walking Dead'-Inspired Wedding Photo Shoot
A Singapore-based photographer shoots horror and sci-fi themed wedding photo shoots for couples.
Has Rihanna Been Secretly Cosplaying as Mario Party Characters?
The Internet claims to have figured out what really inspires Rihanna's sense of fashion.