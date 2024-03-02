Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Cosplay to Present Award for 'Anime of the Year' at Crunchyroll Awards in Japan

Megan Thee Stallion is showing out in Japan and claiming her title as the world's hottest anime fan.

The 29-year-old rapper and longtime anime enthusiast arrived in Tokyo this week to appear at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards on Saturday.

Before the awards show, Megan shared stunning photos of herself cosplaying as Satoru Gojo, a character from the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. Her “Hot Girl” take on Gojo featured a platinum blonde waist-long wig, a black blindfold over her eyes, and a black leather ensemble with exposed midriff.