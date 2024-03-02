Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Cosplay to Present Award for 'Anime of the Year' at Crunchyroll Awards in Japan

Megan Thee Stallion is showing out in Japan and claiming her title as the world's hottest anime fan.
The 29-year-old rapper and longtime anime enthusiast arrived in Tokyo this week to appear at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards on Saturday.
Before the awards show, Megan shared stunning photos of herself cosplaying as Satoru Gojo, a character from the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen. Her “Hot Girl” take on Gojo featured a platinum blonde waist-long wig, a black blindfold over her eyes, and a black leather ensemble with exposed midriff.
Meg donned her second anime-inspired look during the award show, where she opted to give her take on Bruno Bucciarati from the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series.
As the “Bucciarati Hottie,” Megan wore a short bob wig and a white dress with an open chest and gold details. The rapper presented the award for Anime of the Year to season two of Jujutsu Kaisen in this jaw-dropping ensemble.
On the red carpet before the event, Thee Anime Hottie herself told Crunchyroll that her favorite anime genre is action.
“As soon as the anime come on, I wanna see the city getting torn up. Like, the city needs to be destroyed on the first go. I need to understand why you’re mad, what is the character development story, what are we going through, take me on that ride with you,” she said.
During a 2020 interview with the anime streamer, Megan said that her gateway into anime was through Inuyasha.
“The first anime I ever watched was Inuyasha,” Megan told Crunchyroll. “I started watching it when I was young. I can’t remember what grade I was in but it used to come on Adult Swim, and I wasn’t supposed to be watching Adult Swim,” said Megan. "When I was a little younger I couldn’t really appreciate it as much as I appreciate it now, because now I get what’s going on and everything.”