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Justin Amirkhani

Joined July 2014 | 109 posts
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Latest Stories

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10 Company Branded Video Games That Didn't Suck

If you've got to play your way through a commercial, make it one of these.

Justin Amirkhani4857 days ago
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This Week's Hottest Gaming Deals

Whether you're gaming on a budget or just looking to save a few bucks, we've rounded up the best bargains the gaming world has to offer.

Justin Amirkhani4887 days ago
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This Week's Hottest Gaming Deals

Whether you're gaming on a budget or just looking to save a few bucks, we've rounded up the best bargains the gaming world has to offer.

Justin Amirkhani4896 days ago
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This Week's Hottest Gaming Deals

Whether you're gaming on a budget or just looking to save a few bucks, we've rounded up the best bargains the gaming world has to offer.

Justin Amirkhani4901 days ago
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This Week's Hottest Gaming Deals

Whether you're gaming on a budget or just looking to save a few bucks, we've rounded up the best bargains the gaming world has to offer.

Justin Amirkhani4911 days ago
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This Week's Hottest Gaming Deals

Whether you're gaming on a budget or just looking to save a few bucks, we've rounded up the best bargains the gaming world has to offer.

Justin Amirkhani4915 days ago
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The 25 Most Heart-Breaking Video Game Cancellations

If only they were April Fools jokes.

Justin Amirkhani4917 days ago
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10 Video Games That Stole The Show At PAX East 2013

We've found the best games of the PAX East 2013 expo hall for you to check out, just in case waiting in line isn't really your thing.

Justin Amirkhani4924 days ago
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10 Things We Learned About "BioShock Infinite" From PAX East 2013

This is what we took away from the Irrational Games press conference.

Justin Amirkhani4924 days ago
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10 Things That'll Make The Next Generation of Games Worthwhile

There's a lot to be said about the next generation of consoles, but at the end of the day, what will really make them worthwhile to buy?

Justin Amirkhani4929 days ago
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The 10 Hardest Web Browser Video Games Ever Made

Babies, go home. Pansies, take a hike. These flash games will test your mettle like no others.

Justin Amirkhani4935 days ago
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The 25 Most Realistic Video Game Romances

Because in real life, the princess is always in another castle.

Justin Amirkhani4963 days ago
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(Preview) The 10 Most Frustrating Things About "Killzone: Mercenary"

It doesn't matter how pretty you look if you're annoying as hell.

Justin Amirkhani4968 days ago
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The 10 Best Gaming Deals This Weekend

Check out these amazing downloadable games available on the cheap!

Justin Amirkhani4969 days ago
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The 25 Biggest Collector's Edition Video Game Fails

Some people collect bottle caps, that doesn't make it cool.

Justin Amirkhani4970 days ago
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10 Reasons Why "Tearaway" Is The Cutest Game You'll Play This Year

A game so sickeningly sweet playing it can prevent diabetic shock!

Justin Amirkhani4970 days ago
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The 50 Coolest Video Game Action Figures and Statues

Warning: Collectors may want to avoid reading to spare their wallets!

Justin Amirkhani4971 days ago

This Week's Hottest Gaming Deals

Whether you're gaming on a budget or just looking to save a few bucks, we've rounded up the best bargains the gaming world has to offer.

Justin Amirkhani4973 days ago

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