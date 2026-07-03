Conspiracy Theory

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Nick Cannon Reacts to Wild Conspiracy Theory: 'They're Onto Me'
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Reacts to Viral Bone Marrow Conspiracy Theory

The father of 12 leans into a viral bone marrow rumor and jokes about his lupus battle after fans revived the wild theory.

Bernadette Giacomazzo17 days ago
Nicki Minaj with long black hair speaks into a microphone on stage, wearing a dark outfit. The background is blurred.
Music

Nicki Minaj Believes the Illuminati ‘Could’ Be Real, Says She's Faced ‘Spiritual Warfare’

The rapper didn't give a simple yes-or-no answer when asked about one of music's most enduring conspiracy theories.

Alex Ocho33 days ago
Rapper Meek Mill, wearing a black beanie and a large chain, sits in the audience at a sporting event.
Music

Meek Mill Reacts to Viral Fox News Clip of Man Appearing to Wear a Mask: 'Wassup With Bro Bro Neck?'

The rapper joined social media users questioning a strange-looking Fox News interview clip that sparked online speculation, memes, and bizarre “mind control” conspiracy theories.

Mark Elibert57 days ago
Jim Carrey, in a black suit, holds an award on stage with a red background, smiling and touching his chest.
Pop Culture

Jim Carrey 'Clone' Conspiracy Theory: Everything You Need to Know

Conspiracy theorists went into overdrive after Jim Carrey made a special appearance at the César Awards in Paris.

Trace William Cowen138 days ago
DJ Vlad with a beard and glasses in a patterned black suit and tie stands smiling in front of a gold curtain.
Music

DJ Vlad Jokingly Claims Roc Nation Bribed Him to Frame Tory Lanez in 2020 Shooting Case

Mocking conspiracy theorists who believe Lanez was framed, the YouTuber sarcastically claimed Jay-Z paid him $50,000 a month in Bitcoin to support Megan Thee Stallion.

Alex Ocho153 days ago
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Left: A photo of a JonBenét Ramsey with blonde hair and a bow. Right: Jeffrey Epstein with gray hair wearing a dark zip-up jacket.
Life

JonBenét Ramsey’s Father Denies Viral Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy Theory

He rejects claims spreading on TikTok as false as the decades-old murder case remains unsolved.

Alex Ocho172 days ago
Two images side by side: Left, Timothee Chalamet in a hoodie and sunglasses holding a cup; right, EsDeeKid in a dark outfit and mask with a metallic glove.
Music

Timothée Chalamet and EsDeeKid Conspiracy Theory: People Think Actor, Rapper Are Same Person

The 'Marty Supreme' star is at the center of an EsDeeKid conspiracy theory.

Trace William Cowen239 days ago
B.o.B
Music

B.o.B Says Some Venues Wouldn't Book Him Due to His Flat Earth Beliefs

The rapper first said he believes the Earth is flat in 2016.

tara mahadevan345 days ago
T.K. Kirkland speaks onstage during YouTube Music Leaders and Legends.
Music

T.K. Kirkland Denies Rumor He Received $1 Million Check for 2Pac Hit: 'I Don't Know Nothing'

Alleged Tupac murder suspect Duane “Keffe D” Davis once claimed in a leaked audio interview that Sean “Diddy” Combs put a $1 million hit on the rapper and Suge Knight.

Jose Martinez380 days ago
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Diddy Supporter Speaks After Courtroom Outburst, Says She Wants to Protect His 'Legacy'

The woman said she heard that Diddy nodded his head in agreement with her protest.

Jaelani Turner-Williams409 days ago
Rapper Wiz Khalifa wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket, smiling at an event.
Music

Wiz Khalifa Believes the Earth Is Flat: ‘It’s Only Because I’ve Traveled So Much’

The rapper is the latest public figure to co-sign the conspiracy theory.

Alex Ocho452 days ago
Meek Mill speaks into a microphone, wearing a blue collared shirt in an indoor setting.
Music

Meek Mill Reacts to White House Claim About Tech That Can 'Manipulate Time and Space': 'I Knew It'

Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, made the remark during a speech earlier this week.

Jose Martinez457 days ago
Selena Quintanilla
Music

Brother of Selena’s Killer Claims Singer Wasn’t Intended Target

Armando Saldívar insists his sister did not kill the iconic Tejano singer in 1995.

Alex Ocho473 days ago
Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz sit on director's chairs, engaged in conversation. Jamie gestures expressively, while Cameron listens attentively.
Pop Culture

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Discuss Conspiracy Theories on 'GOAT Talk'

Diaz shares her theory that aliens are actually just evolved human beings, while Foxx gives his take on the Illuminati.

Alex Ocho549 days ago
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Sean Combs and Ray J pose together, both wearing sunglasses and stylish outfits at an event.
Music

Ray J Calls Diddy Case a 'Conspiracy' That's Hurting the Community

The singer claimed he's been to multiple Diddy parties and never saw anything bizarre happen.

Mark Elibert575 days ago
A man with curly hair and a beard stands at the 2021 Hip Hop Awards, wearing a patterned shirt with musical notes and piano keys. Names are not known
Music

DJ Scheme Says 'It's Still F*ck Drake' in Response to Conspiracy Theory That Toronto Rapper Killed XXXTentacion

On Friday, Ryan Garcia went viral for bringing up the long-discussed conspiracy that Drake had something to do with X's 2018 death.

Brad Callas755 days ago
Avril Lavigne in a casual t-shirt, performing on stage with a microphone
Music

Avril Lavigne Talks Conspiracy Theory That She’s ‘Not Me’ and Was Replaced With Body-Double

People have theorized for years that Lavigne died in 2003 and was replaced by a stand-in named Melissa.

Joe Price793 days ago

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