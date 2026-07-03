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The family believes they were promised a secret bank account with millions of dollars in it.Louis Pavlakos
Pop Culture
Joe Rogan Says He’s Able to Perform Oral Sex on Himself: 'I’ve Put It Around My Face Just to Know I Could’
Podcaster Joe Rogan is making headlines again, but not for anything related to COVID-19. Instead, Rogan claimed he can perform oral sex on himself.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
A memo obtained by the 'New York Times' alleges Trump’s campaign was aware the conspiracy surrounding Dominion Voting Systems' machines was untrue.Brenton Blanchet
Pastor Bob Enyart of Denver Bible Church claimed the COVID-19 vaccine was tested on “cells of aborted babies." He has since died of the virus.Brenton Blanchet